Ground-breaking EV Fast Charger Unveiled By Tritium: The PKM 150

Tritium Unveils Groundbreaking Line of EV Fast Chargers Designed for More Cost-Effective Operations and Infrastructure Deployment

Tritium introduces the PKM, an innovative fast charging solution that creates a unique DC microgrid architecture, an industry first that allows the Company to create a pool of shared power for the full system to access.

The PKM150 is the first charger in the PKM line and the first charger that enables a shared power system, designed to reduce customers’ capital investment while maintaining high charger availability and power output to EVs.

Brisbane, Australia, December 9, 2021 – Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium” or the “Company”), a leading global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast charging technology for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today unveiled the PKM, the Company’s new architecture and line of fast chargers.

The PKM line is designed to break the linear relationship between the power conversion equipment, which manages the electrical grid feed to the site, and charger power output, which manages electricity delivery to an EV. This development grants charge point operators the freedom to share one central source of converted DC power around the site. Since the infrastructure is shared, less equipment is needed, enabling operators to deploy more charging stations and increase the number of fast chargers available for EV drivers.

The PKM represents the Company’s most innovative line of fast chargers, greatly expanding the Company’s unique approach to modular and scalable charging architecture, with a groundbreaking system focused on providing customers with the flexibility to size charging sites for today’s demand and also easily scale infrastructure to meet future site and EV charging capabilities.

“One of the biggest challenges in the EV charging industry right now is increasing utilization without increasing driver waiting times for a charge. Operating and capital costs are traditionally proportional to peak power requirements, yet the revenue our customers generate comes from average power delivery,” said Tritium Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer David Finn. “The PKM provides a new, distributed architecture that delivers unique site capital efficiency and scalability. With the PKM150, we’ve built a strong foundational model for this new platform that will offer our customers the opportunity to deploy more capital efficient sites, which will in turn allow them to build more charging sites across their networks.”

The PKM150 is the first fast charging system to be announced on the Company’s new PKM architecture. The PKM150 system leverages Tritium’s patented liquid-cooled modular design, pioneered with the Company’s award-winning RTM fast charger, and provides customers with the opportunity to choose between 50kW, 100kW or 150kW of dual-cable charging station power to meet their business needs. The modular construction of these chargers makes them faster and easier to service and build compared to non-modular systems. Through the modular design, Tritium can provide customers with chargers, components and modules that have been rigorously field tested and are interchangeable between models. This vision is already being realized, with up to 80% of the same components being used between the RTM and PKM150 charging stations.

“Our customers are critical to Tritium’s success, and through our more than ten years of fast charging experience they have provided Tritium with the valuable insights and a description of the features they need to optimize their business,” said Tritium Chief Revenue Officer David Toomey. “The PKM150 leverages customer feedback along with the data and knowledge Tritium has acquired from delivering more than 3.6 million high-power charging sessions, to provide Tritium’s highest degree of product performance and flexibility. With the PKM150, our customers can truly grow and scale their fast charging infrastructure to meet rapidly evolving industry, growing driver and battery technology demands through our advanced hardware and software.”

The DC microgrid unique to the PKM architecture transmits power across the system at 950V DC rather than 400V alternating current (“AC”). This design reduces the gauge of cabling in half, which can lead to up to tens of thousands of dollars in savings for small charging sites and hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings for large charging sites.

“This is an exciting time for the e-mobility industry. We’ve reached a tipping point and transportation as we know it is experiencing a major transition. Economies are moving from oil powered transport to transport powered by electricity, and with that, we believe internal combustion engine vehicles are becoming an obsolete technology,” said Jane Hunter, Tritium CEO. “Tritium is well-positioned to be a continued leader within this industry and grow our global market share, and the PKM150 only further solidifies our intention to be the world’s premiere fast charging provider. The PKM150 and wider PKM product line will continue Tritium’s market-leading position as the only fully liquid cooled IP65-rated DC fast charger. Tritium continues to innovate, with the PKM architecture providing unparalleled site scalability and the optimal configuration for our charge point operator customers to maximize their site revenue.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of Tritium’s record-setting sales in the third calendar quarter of 2021, and precedes an anticipated public listing for the Company on the Nasdaq in January 2022, through a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU).

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU) (“DCRN”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium DCFC Limited (“NewCo”), which will be the going-forward company, becoming publicly listed. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of DCRN’s stockholders, and is expected to occur in January 2022.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRN is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone’s 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than US$5 billion of equity invested in renewables.

