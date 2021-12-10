World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Human Rights Day 2021: Reducing Inequalities And Advancing Human Rights

Friday, 10 December 2021, 8:51 pm
Press Release: MERHROM

In conjunction with Human Rights Day today on 10th December 2021, Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (MERHROM) would like to call upon all parties to respect each other’s rights as every human being has the right to live on this earth with dignity no matter what his status.

Coinciding with the theme of Human Rights Day 2021 - Reducing inequalities and advancing human rights, each of us should take the initiative to reduce inequalities particularly when the whole world is challenged with Covid-19 pandemic. This is the time that each of us care about the people around us who are in trouble and struggling for survival.

In conjunction with Human Rights Day, MERHROM calls on the United Nations, world leaders and the international community to stop the Rohingya Genocide that has sacrifices millions of innocent Rohingya lives for decades while millions of others became refugee in exile and facing various challenges and vulnerabilities. On the way to seek refuge in transit countries, many of us were killed, raped and tortured including at the hands of human traffickers. This can be stopped by stopping the Rohingya Genocide without further delay.

The situation in Myanmar has worsened after the military coup and the United Nations and international communities have yet to stop the ongoing killings and persecutions of the Myanmar people. We are not sure how long this situation will be ongoing and how many more innocent lives will be sacrificed. The Myanmar military must be made accountable for the ongoing Rohingya Genocide and persecutions of Myanmar people.

We call upon all parties to provide greater protection to the human rights defenders at risk around the globe. Delayed protection only puts our lives at danger. We need to find a solution to the root cause of the Rohingya Genocide and persecutions of Myanmar people. In this process the ongoing support and intervention of the world is very crucial including to the human rights defenders who devoted their life for the better future of the world.

While the United Nations and the international community seek justice for the people of Myanmar, the number of refugees is increasing day by day. We seek crucial interventions from the UN agencies especially the UNHCR and the Resettlement countries to expand their quotas to take in vulnerable refugees who face threats to security and life as well as providing greater and timely international protection for the human rights defenders at risk.

We thank all parties who supported the struggle of the Myanmar people for Justice, peace and freedom.

