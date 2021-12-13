World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

This Week In Korean History

Monday, 13 December 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: NZ DPRK Society

This week marks two events of note.

Firstly, 13th of December marks the signing of the 1991 Agreement on Reconciliation, Non-aggression and Exchanges and Cooperation between South and North. This was the culmination of two years of high level negotiations between South Korea and North Korea.

In this document the two countries agreed on:

  • A Reaffirmation of the three basic principles of unification set forth in the South-North Joint Communique of July 4, 1972;
  • A determination to end the state of political and military confrontation and achieve national reconciliation;
  • South and North Korea not using force or undertake armed aggression against each other;
  • An undertaking that South and North Korea resolve peacefully, through dialogue and negotiation, any differences of views and disputes arising between them.

This laid the groundwork for subsequent head of state Summits in 2000, 2007 and 2018. After each of these, jointly signed documents were issued which built on the 13 December 1991 document and laid out an agreed upon roadmap for an end to the war and peaceful co-existence of North and South Korea.

Despite these Summit agreements, nothing has happened.

The North is ready and willing to proceed.

The South is impeded by the Mutual Defense Treaty Between the United States and the Republic of Korea. This treaty, signed two months after, and completely contrary to the spirit of the 1953 Korean War Armistice, subjugates South Korea’s sovereignty to the United States.

The United States values sales of over-priced armaments to South Korea over peace for the Korean Nation and sees South Korea as complementing Japan as bases against China.

Secondly, this week in December marks the 2011 death of Kim Jong-il. Assuming leadership in 1994, Kim Jong-il led North Korea through and out of a very difficult period – known as the Arduous March. Forced by United States sanctions to trade only with socialist countries, North Korea was in a very bad situation after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Deprived of essential imports such as oil and spare parts the economy plummeted resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and the readjustment process has been long and difficult.

Looking back at his tenure we can see that with his policies of Songun (military first) and introduction of "landmark socialist-type market economic practices” Kim Jong Il created a resilience which has protected the country against external threat and enabled the North Korean economy to grow over subsequent decades to the present day.

NZ DPRK Society 13th December 2021

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ DPRK Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 