World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Women’s Conference: A New Social Contract For Recovery And Resilience – Grounded In Equality And Equity

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 7:03 am
Press Release: ITUC

The 4th ITUC World Women’s Conference will be held 13-14 December online with women trade union activists from around the world organising to advance gender equality and equity within the context of a global health, economic and social crisis and beyond.

Details of the conference can be found here, with some sessions open to all and live on the ITUC Facebook page.

The main themes of the conference are the following:

  • the differentiated impacts of COVID-19 on women;
  • building a caring economy – #InvestInCare;
  • eliminating gender-based violence and harassment in the world of work – #RatifyC190;
  • securing equal pay for work of equal value and gender-responsive social protection;
  • building women’s transformational leadership in the unions;
  • climate justice and just transition – women as actors for a just transition;
  • women’s struggles for peace, freedom and democracy; and
  • how do we ensure that equality and equity is at the heart of the recovery?

Sharan Burrow, ITUC general secretary, said: “This is an extraordinary time for working women who lost jobs and income in disproportionate numbers, since women workers are the majority in the sectors hardest hit by the health crisis, including in the informal economy.

“The trade union movement is navigating a global pandemic that continues to claim lives, cause serious illness, affect livelihoods and disrupt workers lives. Trade union activism, organising and unity is needed more than ever.

“The conference gives us a platform to understand the gendered impacts of this crisis and how we can shape the responses – both now and after the pandemic.”

The conference will take an intersectional approach to the different themes and will highlight the experiences of young women, older women, women of indigenous communities, LGBTI+ women, racialised women and disabled women. This will include women in migrant communities and women working in the informal economy.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 