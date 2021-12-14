UN Public Service Awards Recognize 10 Public Service Delivery Innovations That Strengthen SDG Efforts
Ten initiatives from Bangladesh, Brazil, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Thailand, Republic of Korea, and Romania have been recognized for their innovative public service delivery with the prestigious UN Public Service Awards.
This year’s winners have found creative solutions to deliver better and timely services to the people they serve in areas ranging from women’s empowerment to internet communications technology education, mobility, water distribution, health emergency systems, protection of marine life, and strengthing institutions to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The
2021 UN Public Service Award winners were announced and
received their awards during a ceremony in Dubai, United
Arab Emirates, on 13 December 2021.
The 2021 UN Public Service Award Winners are:
- Hands-on mobile ICT classes project, Ghana Library Authority, Ghana
- Encouraging innovation to deliver inclusive and equal services for all, Government for Citizens, Kazakhstan
- Output-based aid programme, Water Sector Trust Fund, Kenya
- Clean marine environment initiative, Chungcheongnam, Republic of Korea
- Strengthening effectiveness of Romanian Institutions and Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development to reach the SDGs, Department of Sustainable Development, Romania
- Coatzabierto – integral strategy of open government and intelligent city, Municipio de Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
- ACI mobility information system “Luceverde”, Automobile Club d’Italia, Italy
- Women empowerment in cyclone preparedness programme, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Bangaldesh
- Sports in the city, Superintendence of Sports in the State of Bahia, Brazil
- Intelligent and sustainable in public health emergency system in Thailand, Department of Disease Control, Thailand
When: 13 December 2021
Watch the ceremony online: UN WebTV
More about the UN Public
Service Awards:
The UN Public Service Awards highlights excellence in public service delivery that promotes effectiveness, transparency, and inclusiveness to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Additional information on the Public Service Award winners can be found at https://publicadministration.un.org/en/UNPSForum2021