Caritas Supporting Relief In Philippines Following Typhoon Rai

Friday, 17 December 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Caritas Aotearoa

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is supporting sister agency NASSA (Caritas Philippines) to respond to Typhoon Rai battering the Philippines. The Category 5 storm made landfall yesterday and continues to move across the country with winds of 185 km/h near the centre, gusting up to 230 km/h.

“We have partnered with NASSA for many years to support cyclone relief and recovery, as well as longer term agriculture and food programmes,” says Caritas Director Julianne Hickey. “They are well-placed to help the poorest and most vulnerable as the Philippines facing the cyclone season again.

According to NASSA, almost 16 million Filipinos are in the cyclone path and face threats including strong winds, torrential rain, landslides, flash flooding, displacement and loss of lives and livelihoods before Christmas. Some areas particularly at risk have already significant rainfall earlier in December. Storm surges above normal tide levels are also expected in coastal areas.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand will grant an initial $15,000 to relief work and is accepting donations to support ongoing rehabilitation.

Donations can be made by calling Caritas on 0800 22 10 22, or through our website at www.caritas.org.nz/donate . Click on “Emergency Fund” then enter “Philippines Fund” in the Comments box when submitting relevant details.

