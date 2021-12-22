World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WWF Sounds The Alarm: Romania Won’t Stop Illegal Logging

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: WWF Central And Eastern Europe

Today, the Romanian forests are about to lose another battle, this time for the European funds within the National Strategic Plan. Only 0.46% of the money is available for forest conservation and sustainable forest management. WWF Romania sounds the alarm that at least 10% is needed to implement what Romania has assumed in front of the European institutions. The decision is up to the Agricultural Ministry, which doesn’t have a direct interest in forest conservation, while the Environment Ministry, to which the forests belong, leaves the matter unattended.

Romania continues to face problems related to illegal logging, old growth forests conservation and protected areas management. Although it owns two thirds of Europe’s virgin forests, it doesn’t seem interested to protect them. Out of more than 6.5 million hectares of forests, less than 3% are protected against any type of logging.

WWF Romania thinks this percentage is too low and needs to be at least 10%. Otherwise, valuable forest ecosystems remain unprotected. That is why it launched a petition in which it asks for the state’s support for forest conservation.

This is a problem that affects us all, no matter if we work in a forest-related area or not, if we live in the countryside or just like to take a walk into the woods. We all need nature, water, fresh air and want our children to inherit nature as we know it. Now it’s the time to find solutions for many issues and needs regarding the forests, no matter if we talk about illegal logging, the destruction of forest habitats, the superior use of timber harvested from forests or the protection of valuable forests.

We will not be able to solve these problems without investing in conservation efforts, without compensating owners who face restrictions when cutting wood, without supporting a green and fair transition for local wood-dependent communities. We need support.

The reform for sustainable forest management, which is so necessary, needs resources. Increasing forest area and its resilience to climate change or including more forests into a strict protection regime cannot be done only on paper. It is important to preserve the forests, but we must also offer an alternative to forest owners or to local wood-dependent communities. Otherwise they are "pushed" to enter a gray or even black area.

Conservation works for the Romanian forests need funding, otherwise any protection idea is just a beautiful dream and any strategy remains powerless.

WWF Romania sounded the alarm to the Romanian Government and as many people as possible need to express their concern about the future of our forests. It can be done by signing the petition.

Because forest is life!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from WWF Central And Eastern Europe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>


Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Sentenced For Candlelight Vigil
Union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, along with seven others, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for “inciting, organising and participating” in a candlelight vigil on the 4th of June 2020...
More>>



Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 