World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Experts Urge Indian Authorities To Stop Targeting Kashmiri HR Defender Khurram Parvez & Release Him Immediately

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (22 December 2021) - UN human rights experts urge the Indian authorities to stop targeting Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez.

Mr. Parvez has worked extensively to document serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and unlawful killings, in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. In his search for accountability, Mr. Parvez has been victim of a number of incidents of reprisals reportedly for sharing this information with the United Nations, as documented in various reports of the Secretary-General[1] and communications from UN special procedures mandate holders.[2]

“We are concerned that one month after Mr. Parvez’s arrest, he is still deprived of liberty in what appears to be a new incident of retaliation for his legitimate activities as a human rights defender and because he has spoken out about violations,” the independent experts said.

“In view of this context of previous reprisals, we call on the Indian authorities to immediately release him and ensure his rights to liberty and security,” they added.

Mr. Parvez, who was arrested on 22 November 2021 on charges related to conspiracy and terrorism under Indian counter-terrorism legislation -- the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) -- is presently detained at the Rohini Jail Complex, one of the three most overcrowded and unsanitary prisons in the country, where there is a clear and immediate risk to his health and safety, in particular from COVID-19.

The amendment introduced in July 2019 to the UAPA, allows any individual to be designated as a “terrorist”, bypassing the requirement to establish membership or association with banned groups. This expansion of State agencies’ discretionary powers under the anti-terror law has resulted in a worrisome rise in the number of arrests across India – and especially in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

“We regret that the Government continues to use the UAPA as a means of coercion to restrict civil society’s, the media’s and human rights defenders’ fundamental freedoms in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the rest of the country. We therefore once again urge the Government to bring this legislation in line with India’s international legal obligations under human rights law," the experts said.

Mr. Parvez was brought before court in Delhi on 30 November and 4 December 2021, when it was decided he should be transferred from National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody to judicial custody. On 23 December 2021, the NIA Special Court may decide on another extension of his detention for a further 90 days. If convicted, Mr. Parvez could face up to 14 years of imprisonment or even the death penalty.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>


Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Sentenced For Candlelight Vigil
Union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, along with seven others, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for “inciting, organising and participating” in a candlelight vigil on the 4th of June 2020...
More>>



Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 