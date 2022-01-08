World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Relief Teams Fear Worsening Aftermath Of Super Typhoon Rai

Saturday, 8 January 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: UN News

Super Typhoon Rai which ripped through the Philippines over Christmas, has created a massive emergency with huge and ongoing needs, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

Communities are still reeling from the effects of the typhoon, which made landfall in no less than nine places across an area the size of Austria, killing some 500 people.

Relief teams have compared Rai to Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed more than 6,000 people and left four million homeless.

“It just ripped across an area that is enormous, razing houses to the ground,” said Brenda Barton, Country Director for the World Food Programme (WFP).

She said she had seen “no building that was untouched, no house without a roof, all houses without roofs. It was heart-breaking because it was on Christmas Eve, when the whole community comes together and celebrates Christmas and goes to Christmas Mass.”

$107 million emergency appeal

To support the relief effort, the UN has launched a $107 million appeal. WFP has requested $25 million of this for food, logistics and telecommunications support.

To date, the agency has only received $4.7 million, three weeks since the crisis began, and it is increasingly concerned that the situation for already vulnerable communities is worsening.

“We’ve had continued rains, we’ve had communities that cannot go into houses that are living in evacuation centres and COVID, just like in other parts of the world, is just starting to rip through the Philippines with its highly dense population,” Ms. Barton said, speaking to journalists in Geneva via Zoom.

Latest assessments show that 11 out of the Philippines’ 17 regions were affected by the passage of Rai, which is known locally as Odette.

It was the strongest typhoon to strike the Philippine archipelago in 2021 and disrupted the lives of more than seven million people, according to government data.

Livelihoods hit

In addition to flattening homes, the Super Typhoon upended lives and devastated farming and fishing communities which provide a major source of income and livelihoods, WFP said.

It caused massive electricity and telecommunications outages that continue to affect many areas.

“Advance preparations and early response by the government have been laudable,” said WFP’s Ms. Barton. “Death rates have been relatively low and emergency support is rolling out to communities. But the road to recovery is long and more support will be needed.”

Malnutrition

Humanitarians are particularly concerned that the catastrophe will further impact on already dire food security and malnutrition rates in the Philippines.

In some impacted areas such as the Caraga region, “53 per cent of families were unable to afford a nutritious diet”, WFP noted.

Childhood stunting is at 36 per cent regionally, which is beyond the World Health Organization (WHO) threshold, signifying that it is of “very high” public health significance.

“Stunting indicates that children are already suffering from long-term deprivation,” WFP said in a statement. “Their nutritional status puts them at greater risk for diseases and even death.”

First aid

When the Super Typhoon hit, WFP immediately supported the authorities by deploying more than 100 trucks to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, to help deliver family food packs, hygiene kits and other non-food relief items.

WFP and the central Department of Information, Communication and Technology have also – for the first time - rolled out innovative mobile emergency telecommunications sets (MOVE), which allow emergency responders to communicate and coordinate quickly in the immediate aftermath of emergencies.

Gender violence fears According to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the sexual and reproductive health agency, women and girls have become even more vulnerable to sexual exploitation, human trafficking and gender-based violence since the typhoon hit.

There have been unconfirmed reports of rape, domestic violence and sex in exchange for food, which WFP said “reflects the desperate situation ignited by the scarcity of food and clean water, and the disruption of community support systems and protection mechanisms” caused by the typhoon.

“We’re seeing all of these challenges at the present time, and we know that they are linked. That is why we put women's health, rights, and choices, at the centre of our humanitarian response to the devastation wrought by Super Typhoon Odette,” said Dr Leila Joudane, UNFPA Representative in the Philippines.

As part of its ongoing response, WFP will initially provide food to augment the family food packs already distributed by the Philippines’ authorities, ensuring communities can meet their essential food needs while basic commodity prices remain unstable.

This will be supplemented by cash assistance, to help people to recover while also stimulating the economy in places where markets are already up and running.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>

UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>

Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 