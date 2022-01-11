World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor's New Report: Five Migrants, Asylum Seekers Drowned Per Day In The Mediterranean In 2021

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - The year 2021 has witnessed a significant escalation in migrant drowning incidents in the Mediterranean, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a new report published on Monday. The report said that the European Union’s pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers and criminalizing search and rescue operations compound migrant death and disappearance toll.

The report on the movement of migration across the Mediterranean during 2021 stated that 1,838 migrants died or disappeared in the sea in 2021, at a rate of 5 deaths per day.

The number is an increase of about 20% compared to 2020, when the number was 1,448.

Data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) indicate that 116,573 migrants reached Europe through the Mediterranean in 2021, which is a 20% increase compared to 2020, when the number was 88,143.

According to the report, September recorded the highest rate of arrivals on European shores—over 16,000 people. Only two months before, July was the most tragic month, with 311 migrants dying or going missing—more than 10 victims per day.

The report highlighted the negative role of several EU member states and agencies, especially Frontex, in pushing migrants and asylum seekers back, and the EU suspension of official SAR missions that used to save thousands of lives annually.

Some EU countries, especially Italy, fought migrant-rescuing NGOs that operate ships and private planes across the Mediterranean by imposing significant restrictions on them, including preventing them from docking and disembarking and prosecuting them over smuggling and human trafficking accusations.

Euro-Med Monitor’s Migration and Asylum Researcher, Michela Pugliese, said, “These tightening European policies portend a dramatic rise in the number of migrants and asylum seekers who are left to die away from the spotlight, while the European authorities are busy overwhelming migrant rescuing activists and NGOs with penalties and exorbitant fines to deter them from providing their necessary assistance.”

“Sometimes European countries forcibly return migrants and asylum seekers to unsafe countries such as Libya, without respecting the right of non-refoulement guaranteed in the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, EU laws, or human rights instruments, and without regard to the dangerous conditions that migrants and asylum seekers may be exposed to during the return process, or in prisons and detention centers in their countries of origin, where conditions are often degrading and inhumane,” she added.

The report said that the results of cooperation between the EU and Libya in pushing migrants back appeared clearly during 2021, as UNICEF statistics indicated that about 31,500 migrants and asylum seekers were returned to Libya by 23 December 2021, which is more than triple the number from 2020. Most of them were transferred to detention centers and prisons that do not provide the minimum humanitarian standards for a decent living.

The report called the EU to reactivate the official European SAR missions and conduct permanent patrols to ensure a rapid response to the sinking migrant boats in the Mediterranean.

It also urged the EU to ensure that the Libyan Coast Guard respect the rights of migrants and asylum seekers and work to end all violent practices during and after the pushbacks.

The report called on the European countries to adopt a new policy that does not see migrants and asylum seekers as a security threat, but new energies that can contribute to the development and building of societies.

Full report in English
Full report in Arabic

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>

UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 