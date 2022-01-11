World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Excessive Violence Against Migrants, Asylum Seekers’ Sit-in In Libya Is Part Of Brutal Campaign

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 6:53 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Libyan security forces violently dispersed a sit-in of migrants and asylum seekers in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the capital, Tripoli, arrested and inhumanly assaulted hundreds of them, and burned the sit-in tents, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Monday in a statement.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, large security forces attacked a major sit-in of about 1,000 migrants and asylum seekers that began more than 100 days ago in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Tripoli.

The security forces attacked the protesters' tents and severely beat those inside, including a large number of women and children. Dozens were injured, at least one with live bullets, before the forces set the tents on fire to end the sit-in.

Eyewitnesses told Euro-Med Monitor that the security forces arrested hundreds of protesters and transported many others by bus to Ain Zara prison, which is notorious for extremely poor humanitarian conditions.

Anas Aljerjawi, Euro-Med Monitor’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “Not only do the Libyan authorities not seem to consider the criticism they are facing over their illegal dealings with migrants and asylum seekers, but they also insist on escalating their violent campaigns against them without the slightest respect for their rights guaranteed in relevant international covenants and laws.”

“The Libyan authorities’ behavior in dealing with migrants and asylum seekers requires a clear position from their partners in the European Union and the United Nations to push them to respect the rights of migrants and asylum seekers in pushbacks and in prisons and detention centers that witness widespread violations.”

In December 2021, Euro-Med Monitor published a detailed report documenting the Libyan authorities’ horrific violations against migrants and asylum seekers, including arbitrary detention, inhumane treatment, and widespread financial extortion inside prisons and detention centers in Libya.

A Libyan government official told Euro-Med Monitor that the number of detained migrants and asylum seekers in prisons and migrant detention centers in Libya is around 13,000. They come from various, mostly African countries, such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Sudan, Egypt, and the Arab Maghreb countries. Most of them do not wish to settle in Libya, but rather to move from the Libyan coasts to Europe through sea smuggling operations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>

UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 