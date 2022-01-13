World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement By Civil Society Concerning Israel’s Assault On Birzeit University

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 9:13 pm
Press Release: MIFTAH

We, the undersigned national figures and civil society organizations, vehemently condemn the Israeli occupation forces’ criminal assault on Birzeit University on 10 January 2022. The Israeli forces raided - namely, the Birzeit University campus, firing live ammunition, injuring students, and abducting and detaining several of them. We hold the occupation authorities fully responsible for the safety of the incarcerated students and demand their immediate release.

This abhorrent crime requires immediate international intervention to provide protection for the Palestinan people as well as Palestinian academic and cultural institutions. It also requires that all Palestinians, individuals and organizations, to rally to the defense of Birzeit University, a distinguished national and academic institution. Birzeit University prides itself on its established and rich history of political and intellectual diversity and inclusion, while practicing and defending participatory democracy, making it a cornerstone in Palestinian resilience as well as the resistance to the occupation. In this context, we call for focusing our collective efforts and energies on confronting the Israeli aggression and denying the occupier the opportunity to undermine and weaken our institutions or meddle in our internal affairs.

We also urge for continued internal dialogue within the university and in a manner that guarantees the resolution of any internal disputes and allows for the prompt resumption of academic life on campus.

  • Hanan Ashrawi
  • Azmi Al-Shuaibi
  • Mamdouh Al-Aker
  • Hani Al-Masri
  • Abdelqader Al-Husseini
  • Shawan Jabarin
  • Ammar Dweik
  • Issam Arouri
  • Majida Al-Masri
  • Mohamed Al-Aboushi
  • Muhram Al-Barghouthi
  • Sami Khader
  • Mahmoud Al-Ifranji
  • Abdallah Jarrar
  • Ubai Aboudi
  • Tahrir Al-Araj
  • Abdelfattah Abu Surour
  • Amjad Al-Shawa
  • Hilmi Al-Araj
  • Sanaa Shubeita
  • Mohamad Salameh
  • Khaled Kuzmar
  • Fadwa Al-Husseini
  • Munjed Abu Jeish
  • Fuad Abu Seif
  • Mohamad Al-Hasasneh
  • Sahar Francis
  • Issam Younis
  • Alaa Skafi
  • Lily Feidy
  • Honaisa Ghanem
  • Palestinian NGO Network
  • Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council

