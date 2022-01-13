Statement By Civil Society Concerning Israel’s Assault On Birzeit University

We, the undersigned national figures and civil society organizations, vehemently condemn the Israeli occupation forces’ criminal assault on Birzeit University on 10 January 2022. The Israeli forces raided - namely, the Birzeit University campus, firing live ammunition, injuring students, and abducting and detaining several of them. We hold the occupation authorities fully responsible for the safety of the incarcerated students and demand their immediate release.

This abhorrent crime requires immediate international intervention to provide protection for the Palestinan people as well as Palestinian academic and cultural institutions. It also requires that all Palestinians, individuals and organizations, to rally to the defense of Birzeit University, a distinguished national and academic institution. Birzeit University prides itself on its established and rich history of political and intellectual diversity and inclusion, while practicing and defending participatory democracy, making it a cornerstone in Palestinian resilience as well as the resistance to the occupation. In this context, we call for focusing our collective efforts and energies on confronting the Israeli aggression and denying the occupier the opportunity to undermine and weaken our institutions or meddle in our internal affairs.

We also urge for continued internal dialogue within the university and in a manner that guarantees the resolution of any internal disputes and allows for the prompt resumption of academic life on campus.

Hanan Ashrawi

Azmi Al-Shuaibi

Mamdouh Al-Aker

Hani Al-Masri

Abdelqader Al-Husseini

Shawan Jabarin

Ammar Dweik

Issam Arouri

Majida Al-Masri

Mohamed Al-Aboushi

Muhram Al-Barghouthi

Sami Khader

Mahmoud Al-Ifranji

Abdallah Jarrar

Ubai Aboudi

Tahrir Al-Araj

Abdelfattah Abu Surour

Amjad Al-Shawa

Hilmi Al-Araj

Sanaa Shubeita

Mohamad Salameh

Khaled Kuzmar

Fadwa Al-Husseini

Munjed Abu Jeish

Fuad Abu Seif

Mohamad Al-Hasasneh

Sahar Francis

Issam Younis

Alaa Skafi

Lily Feidy

Honaisa Ghanem

Palestinian NGO Network

Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council

