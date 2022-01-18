World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation, Supports Tsunami Recovery In Tonga Via Emergency Grant Of $15,000

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation, supports tsunami recovery in Tonga via emergency grant of $15,000 to New Zealand Red Cross and matching donations alongside Vodafone

Following yesterday’s announcement that Vodafone will credit calling charges to Tonga, Te Rourou and Vodafone will match GiveaLittle donations to support emergency relief efforts

Vodafone and Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation are joining forces to support relief efforts in Tonga, as the island nation faces significant damages caused by the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai.

Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation has issued an immediate emergency grant of $15,000 to New Zealand Red Cross to help provide emergency relief to Tonga - which comes after the announcement that Vodafone will credit all calling charges for any Vodafone landline or mobile calls to Tonga for at least the next week.

Vodafone and Te Rourou will also match donations made to the Pacific Tsunami Appeal GiveaLittle page meaning any public donations will effectively be tripled.

Lani Evans, Head of Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation says the emergency grant will help the Red Cross team on the ground in Tonga. “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the Tongan tsunami. We understand that Tongan Red Cross teams are on the ground supporting evacuations, providing first aid if needed, and distributing prepositioned relief supplies such as tarpaulins, blankets, kitchen sets, shelter tool kits and hygiene kits for immediate need. Our emergency grant will help to ensure supplies are restocked, helping as many people as possible.”

Sarah Stuart-Black, New Zealand Red Cross Secretary General says additional support from Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation will make a big difference to on-going relief efforts most needed in Tonga. “Financial assistance in disasters such as this, enables us to purchase exactly what is needed, often locally, to support recovery affected communities.”

Vodafone and Te Rourou, Aotearoa Foundation have both pledged to match public donations to their GiveaLittle page up to $200,000. “We know the recovery effort will be ongoing and we want to do everything we can to support the kingdom of Tonga. We know many Kiwis will be keen to support this fundraiser and so, alongside Vodafone, we’re going to triple every dollar donated to the GiveaLittle page,” Lani adds.

Although communications to and from Tonga are currently limited, Vodafone announced yesterday it will be crediting calling charges for any Vodafone landline and mobile calls to Tonga for at least the next week, to make it easier for customers to contact their Tongan whānau and friends as soon as possible.

All funds raised through the GiveaLittle will be donated to New Zealand Red Cross, which will be used to support their relief initiatives throughout Tonga and the Pacific.

This follows similar, previous emergency fundraising efforts by Te Rourou and Vodafone such as in July 2021 when the two raised almost $470,000 for the UNICEF Covid-19 Crisis in India Appeal by matching donations.

About Vodafone New Zealand:

Vodafone New Zealand is one of Aotearoa’s leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We are focused on creating a better future for Aotearoa New Zealand through remarkable technology solutions that simplify lives and businesses, and operate New Zealand’s largest 5G network. We maintain almost three million connections with consumer, business, public sector and wholesale customers via Vodafone and Farmside, New Zealand’s rural broadband specialist. We’re proud to help other Kiwi businesses to thrive by partnering with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and we are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa, Foundation:

Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation is a registered charity and the philanthropic arm of Vodafone New Zealand. We’ve been around since 2002 and focused on creating positive outcomes for young people since 2007. In that time, Vodafone has invested more than $45 million in our work, supporting over 1,000 community organisations. Our vision is of an equitable Aotearoa for our rangatahi (young people). Our goal is to halve the number of excluded and disadvantaged young people in New Zealand by2027. It’s an ambitious goal, and we know we can’t achieve it alone – and we can’t achieve it all at once. That’s why we’ve chosen to ‘eat the elephant one bite at a time’ and focus our investment and activities on one regional centre, building relationships, partnering with community and bringing the best of digital technology to open up opportunities and overcome obstacles.

We’ve chosen to focus this work in Invercargill, and we will be supporting community outcomes in the region through till the end of our current strategy in 2027.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Tonga Volcano Ash And Smoke Cause Concern For Air And Water Safety
Families in Tonga are at risk of exposure to unsafe air and water due to ash and smoke from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano that erupted on Saturday, reports Save the Children...
More>>



Sudan: 15 Attacks On Health Facilities And Workers In Two Months
With the crisis escalating in Sudan, there have been 15 reports of attacks on healthcare workers and health facilities since last November, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday... More>>

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 