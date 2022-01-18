World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dakar 2022: A Showcase In The Desert

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 8:54 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

  • 44th Edition of the Dakar Rally concludes in Saudi Arabia
  • Record number of competitors took part in this year's event
  • Motul plays important role in reliability and performance of competitors

Singapore, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - For motorsports fans, the start and end of the calendar year are always relatively quiet with little to no racing to watch. However, one competition that makes up for the lack of races is the Dakar Rally. The 2-week long event kicked off the year in classic rallying fashion on the 1st of Jan, ringing in the new year. Motul has been a long term technical partner of the Dakar, having stepped up in 2018 to become a Major Partner of the event. The 12-stage rally competition saw several Motul teams competing across various classes, along with Motul products being used to provide reliability and performance to the vehicles under extreme conditions.

The Dakar Rally is considered the world's most legendary off-road race and this year it was held in the heart of the middle east, in Saudi Arabia. For Motul, the Dakar presents the best living laboratory to test and develop its products under punishing conditions. In collaboration with some of the most successful factory teams like Monster Energy Honda Team, Sherco Racing Factory, Toyota Auto Body, Can-Am Factory South Racing and many more, Motul offers specially designed and highly adapted lubricants derived from its flagship 300V line to deliver optimal power and consistency. The products are carefully scrutineered before and after every stage of the event to derive invaluable insights on how performance is affected under varying conditions. This allows Motul to further enhance its winning formula and keep evolving to cater for the needs of modern engines.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally saw over 1,000 drivers from 65 different nationalities take part across 7 different classes (Bikes, Quads, Cars, Light Prototypes, SSVs, Trucks and Classics) with Motul teams in each category. The event witnessed 578 vehicles entered, out of which were 34 unassisted Original by Motul riders. Several competitors also relied on the advice and expertise of Motul's Motorsport Technical Team which works on global events such as the MotoGP and 24 Hours of Le Mans. The team of experts, available with the Motul Racing Laboratory at every Service Center assisted the competitors by providing daily oil analysis to ensure maximum performance under gruelling and unforgiving running conditions for engines.

For Motul, the Dakar Rally is an integral part of the development and innovation process for the year. The French lubricant manufacturer strives to improve and enhance its products at every step of the way. The process kicks off in the desert with vehicles covering more than 8,500 km over the course of 14 days, pushing the machines to the limit. Motul is also a big part of the competition with the return of the "Original by Motul" category which is open to drivers and riders from all categories who take part with no assistance or backup. Thanks to Motul, these courageous gladiators are given recognition and some basic comfort in the bivouacs between various stages in the event. Along with comfort, they are also welcome to employ products from Motul's vast range of offerings in engine oils, coolants, brake fluid, transmission fluid and other maintenance and care products that enhance chances to perform to the best of their abilities.

About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity. Motul offers a whole range of products for everyday car use, including the 8100, H-tech, RBF series, ATF, CVTF and DCTF among others. Motul products ensure all parts of the car are kept in pristine condition to extract maximum performance and reliability.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. In 2021, Motul launched the newest iteration of the 300V with revolutionary technology, setting a new benchmark for high-performance lubricants.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for several championship winning racing teams.

Motul is committed to its growing business presence in Asia Pacific. Over the years, the company has expanded operations significantly. Currently it has 3 major manufacturing facilities and 2 R&D centres across the region to cater to the ever-growing demand. These centres focus on refining the lubricant technology for Asian climate and driving conditions, which are vastly different from Europe.

MOTUL Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd
1A International Business Park, #06-03
Singapore 609933
www.motul.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Tonga Volcano Ash And Smoke Cause Concern For Air And Water Safety
Families in Tonga are at risk of exposure to unsafe air and water due to ash and smoke from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano that erupted on Saturday, reports Save the Children...
More>>



Sudan: 15 Attacks On Health Facilities And Workers In Two Months
With the crisis escalating in Sudan, there have been 15 reports of attacks on healthcare workers and health facilities since last November, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday... More>>

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 