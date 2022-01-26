World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: (1) Burkina Faso; (2) Syria

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

 Location: Geneva

 Date: 25 January 2022

 Subject:        (1) Burkina Faso

(2) Syria

 1)         Burkina Faso

 The High Commissioner deeply deplores the military takeover of power in Burkina Faso yesterday. During her visit to Burkina Faso last November, she had stressed the importance of preserving the hard-won democratic and human rights gains made in the country, noting in particular the peaceful legislative and presidential elections held in 2020.

 We call on the military to immediately release President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and other high-level officials who have been detained. We urge a swift return to constitutional order.

 During the High Commissioner’s visit, we observed mounting frustration and impatience with the deteriorating security situation in Burkina Faso – with the increasingly vicious attacks by non-State armed groups and other violent actors across the Sahel region, and with the response by the authorities. In the face of the security threats and tremendous humanitarian challenges facing the country, it is more important than ever to ensure that the rule of law, constitutional order, and the country’s obligations under international human rights law are fully respected. It is crucial for democratic space to be effectively protected, to ensure people are able to air their grievances and aspirations, and to participate in meaningful dialogue to work towards addressing the many crises in the country.

 We will continue monitoring the human rights situation in the country.

 2)         Syria

 The situation of civilians in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakeh is deeply troubling. On 20 January, ISIL fighters launched apparently coordinated attacks on a prison there, enabling dozens of inmates, many of them suspected ISIL members, to escape and sparking fighting between ISIL and the Kurdish-led Syrian Defence Forces (SDF), including in residential areas.

 The SDF subsequently said it had recaptured many of the escapees, but a number are reportedly hiding in populated areas in Al-Hasakeh, specifically in the Ghweiran and al-Zuhoor neighbourhoods.

 The SDF has declared a curfew in all areas under its control in the city and has, with air support from international forces, surrounded the prison. However, detainees, many of whom are suspected to have been ISIL fighters, are said to be in control of the prison’s main building and have taken some prison staff hostage.

 The Ghweiran prison is one of the biggest detention centres in northeast Syria, housing an estimated 5,000 male detainees, many in prolonged pre-trial detention or internment. The exact composition of the prison population is not clear but it includes many suspected ISIL fighters, including Iraqi and Syrian nationals.

 We are particularly disturbed by reports that a significant number of boys, possibly several hundred, are held there and are extremely concerned for their safety and well-being.  The detention of children should, as ever, be a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time. 

 In response to Thursday’s attacks – the biggest since ISIL was declared defeated in Syria in 2019 - international forces have carried out several airstrikes near the prison, including on areas where fugitives are believed to be hiding.

 In addition, thousands of people are said to have fled the immediate area for fear of further attacks by ISIL and to escape ongoing clashes.  

 We remind all parties to the conflict, as well as governments with influence over the parties, that international law requires them to do their utmost to protect civilians, including in the planning and execution of military and security operations.

 These latest developments in Al-Hasakeh highlight the desperate situation of thousands of detainees, including suspected ISIL members, across Syria. We have previously warned about the squalid and insecure state of detention facilities run by the SDF, where detainees are held in overcrowded conditions, do not have access to proper medical care and cannot see their families. There have been several riots, instigated on occasion by detainees with links to ISIL, and attacks on these locations by ISIL sleeper cells, as appears to have been the case in Thursday’s attack on Ghweiran prison. 

 In addition, we remain deeply concerned by the situation of thousands of Syrians, Iraqis and 'third country nationals' with presumed family links to ISIL members, who are confined in overcrowded displacement camps such as Al-Hol and Al-Roj in northeastern Syria. Acts of violence, including killings by unidentified perpetrators, and dire living conditions continue to affect the camps’ residents. This makes it all the more important, as the High Commissioner has previously stressed, that countries of origin should repatriate their nationals, especially women and children, in accordance with their obligations under international law.

