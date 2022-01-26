World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

More Than $60,000 Raised By Save The Children NZ Appeal To Help Children In Tonga Return Safely To School

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: Save The Children

New Zealanders have given more than $62,000 so far to a Save the Children emergency appeal launched on Friday to help children in Tonga return to school as soon as possible after the recent volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

The severe damage to some schools and complete destruction of others threatens to delay the return to school for thousands of Tongan children on Monday, 31 st January as planned.

On the main islands of Tongatapu, Eua and Ha’apai, communities have rallied to clear the 3 inches of sand and volcanic dust blanketing homes, roads and schools. The efforts are being led by parents and teachers, who are anxious to ensure schools are safe and functional for children before the return of academic year.

Curriculum materials, including text books and note pads, have been damaged beyond use, along with class furniture. At one school, classroom buildings have been severely damaged from the waves carrying rocks from the sea and roadside.

Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says money raised will go towards providing setting up temporary learning spaces and child safe spaces to minimise disruption to children’s education.

"We are humbled by the generous support of Kiwis so far who are standing with our Pacific neighbours in need. But the need is great and will be long-lasting. Please help by giving to our appeal."

Utilising existing program staff in Tonga, Save the Children is working to ensure children, parents and teachers are supported as they prepare a return to learning next week.

Tonga Country Lead for Save the Children, Maa'imoa Mafile'o, says:

"It is very important for our kids to be back at school to cope, not only to cover the syllabus, but also to talk with others about how they have survived in the face of the tsunami.

"We are providing school materials to the students most effected by the tsunami, especially the ones who were on the islands closest to the volcano.

"There are some classrooms that have been destroyed wholesale by the tsunami, especially those by the sea. We expect to see more children in the one classroom, sharing the same materials.

"Water supplies for every school is a problem. Children need drinking water to be able to go to school.

"For families forced to relocate from one island to another, it will take time for the kids to settle in. They will be struggling to get back to school, even to have school materials for the children and school uniforms.

"I had a chance to go to a village nearby that was completely destroyed by the tsunami. I saw that people are suffering psychologically and emotionally, and they are facing many challenges.

"Some of the people lost their houses, and also their crops. For those parents who have lost their main source of income it’s hard to see their kids going back to school on Monday."

Save the Children is shipping critical supplies to Tonga to support the race to get schools ready for the start of term next week. This includes classroom kits, chalkboards, school bags, and school recreation kits, as well as large tents to be used as temporary classrooms.

To mitigate the COVID risk, Save the Children will utilise existing staff in-country and leverage significant regional expertise in education and emergency cash assistance to support children and families in Tonga.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


Tonga Eruption: At Least 3 Dead, Amid Severe Destruction
At least three people have died in Tonga following the massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami wave that hit over the weekend. Homes and other buildings across the archipelago have suffered major damage... More>>

Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 