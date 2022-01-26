World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Home Repairs And Rebuild Focus For Habitat’s Work In Tonga

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity


For immediate release, 26 January 2022 – Habitat for Humanity New Zealand is drawing on its proven track record of disaster response in the Pacific to assist the people of Tonga after the devastation caused by the eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai.

Habitat has worked in the Pacific for almost 30 years, with a focus on shelter and housing. It most recently completed housing repair work in Tonga on the island of ‘Eua in December 2021.

“We’ve completed more than 800 home repairs across the nation of Tonga since 2016 by working with locally based partners such as Caritas Tonga. And we will continue to work with Tongan families and communities to help them recover after this most recent disaster,” says Alan Thorp, Group CEO, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

“In this initial stage while we know there is widespread devastation, and we know that houses will need to be rebuilt or repaired, we are currently assessing where our assistance can be best deployed. We are raising funds in preparation for commencing our reconstruction work on the ground in a few months time.

“Our kaupapa is to understand the needs of the community first before rushing in. We will work with local partners to develop a plan for what needs to be done, where and when.

“Our aim will be to help families and communities build back safer. This means working with them and taking a long-term view of what they may require, aside from immediate repairs. This may include cyclone strengthening, or building the skill base of a local community so they are able to repair and maintain their homes in the face of ever-increasing disasters in the Pacific.

“We’ve done this before, and we will do this again.”

At present all aid support must be contactless for Tonga, given its COVID-19 restrictions. Therefore Habitat will work with locally based partners in order to deliver programmes and repair work in a way that meets the contactless requirements of the Tongan Government.

As a member of the Council for International Development, Habitat reinforces the kaupapa that the best way the New Zealand public can support Tonga is to donate money via reputable aid organisations, of which Habitat is one.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Habitat for Humanity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


Tonga Eruption: At Least 3 Dead, Amid Severe Destruction
At least three people have died in Tonga following the massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami wave that hit over the weekend. Homes and other buildings across the archipelago have suffered major damage... More>>

Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 