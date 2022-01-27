Livelihood Sector Lauds Australia, PRC And SIPA For Timely Food Donation

Chairman of the Livelihood Sector Committee of the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) Michael Ho’ota has thanked the Australian Government, Peoples Republic of China (PRC) and the Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) for the generous support of food supplies that will be distributed to identified families within the Honiara Emergency Zone during the lockdown period.

The Committee (LSC) received the supports today, Wednesday 26th January 2022, at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Headquarter office in Honiara.

Australia’s assistance includes 22,000 x 20kg Rice, and 7,000 carton canned tuna while PRC donated 1,000 x 40 pounds bag rice, 200 canned tuna (medium) and 100 canned tuna (baby Taiyo), Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) gave 15 tonnes of rice (1,488 x 20kg rice) and also supplied six (6) containers for storage.

Mr Michael Ho’ota said the LSC is pleased to received the supports which will be distributed by the LSC response team to those families within the Honiara Emergency Zone who may be in dire need of food supply during the four days lockdown from 6pm Tuesday 25th to 6:00 pm Saturday 29th 2022.

He said such lavish support and collaboration in difficult times like this is overwhelming as it will help sustain livelihoods of our people.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Livestock (MAL) Ethel Frances also acknowledged the support provided by the Australian Government, PRC and SIPA, Business houses and Market Vendors that will be distributed by LSC response team to assist families during the lockdown.

She added the Livelihood response team will work through Ward Committees and Community committees with distributions to start on Friday 28th January 2022.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock as chair of the livelihood committee wants to appeal to people to ensure they observe all Covid rules when distributing and collecting their food. There is enough food for everyone so please consider your neighbours when collecting food.”

The LSC of the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) is co-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners. The Committee is working closely with Honiara City Council on the food delivery mechanism.

© Scoop Media

