World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pakistan's Silkbank Taps Silverlake Axis To Grow Credit Card Footprint

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 8:44 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Jan 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore mainboard listed Silverlake Axis Ltd. (SGX:5CP) ("SAL" or "the Group"), the ASEAN market leader in core banking software, today, announced an expansion to the partnership with Silkbank Limited ("Silkbank"), a leading commercial and Islamic bank in Pakistan. Through the latest agreement, Silkbank will upgrade its card management suite to use Silverlake Axis's latest platform, Silverlake Symmetri OmniCard V6.

OmniCard is an internationally certified card management system that allows banks to run flexible and secure operations including issuing and acquiring of all types of credit, debit and prepaid cards, ATM management, 3D secure e-commerce transaction processing, management of fraud, disputes, and cardholder's loyalty. This latest move further strengthens Silverlake Axis's leadership position within Pakistan's credit card market, where it currently commands over 80 percent market share. It also allows Pakistan's and the region's banks to tap into Silverlake's award winning technologies to grow their card footprint, and in the process, better cater to their customers.

Gyorgy Ladics, CEO Silverlake Symmetri, commented: "We are immensely proud of the deep and long-standing partnership we have forged with Silkbank. Moreover, Pakistan continues to establish itself as a fast-growing market with huge potential for building its credit card market and we are very optimistic about its growth. To that extent, the trust Silkbank has placed in us is a true honor, and as we continue this exciting journey together, we are confident that this trust will see strong returns."

Nabeel Malik, Executive Director - Strategy Implementation & Ops/Admin/IT/CSQ at Silkbank, commented: "Silverlake has been a trusted partner to Silkbank for 9 years. The in-depth experience, system understanding, and professionalism of Silverlake team has been invaluable to us. As we continue to transform and advance the banking landscape in Pakistan, their partnership and vast expertise will be a key factor in us growing with confidence."

With over 30 years of experience and a breadth of expertise across industries, Silverlake Axis creates technologies to empower businesses in the digital economy, transforming industries like banking, insurance, retail, and logistics. Silverlake Symmetri OmniCard is a universal card and payment management system, designed to help both acquiring and issuing institutions to run efficient, secure and profitable operations. With Silverlake Symmetri OmniCard, banks can reduce time to market for new card products while at the same time offer excellent service to drive loyalty across the customer base. The solution also enables them to cross-sell and up-sell, while reducing fraud and risk, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

"With Silverlake Axis already issuing 80% of cards in the market, Silkbank's partnership to deploy our credit card solutions only solidifies our leadership position in Pakistan. However, it's only one step in our growth plan. We are seeing strong opportunities across the MENA, South and Southeast Asia regions with our Islamic and retail banking partners as well," added Ladics.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd. ("SAL") is a leading enterprise technology, software and services company focused on financial services and serves 40% of the top 20 largest banks in South East Asia. Founded in 1989, SAL has an impeccable track record of successful delivery of innovative and transformative solutions to its enterprise customers and their ecosystems. The Group has more than 380 enterprise customers in over 80 countries across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Under Axis Systems Holdings Limited, SAL was listed on the SGX-SESDAQ on 12 March 2003. It was renamed Silverlake Axis Ltd in 2006 and the listing was transferred to the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on 22 June 2011. For more information about SAL, please visit www.silverlakeaxis.com.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


Tonga Eruption: At Least 3 Dead, Amid Severe Destruction
At least three people have died in Tonga following the massive volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami wave that hit over the weekend. Homes and other buildings across the archipelago have suffered major damage... More>>

Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 