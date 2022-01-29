World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Livelihood Distribution Team Learns Proper Use Of PPE’s As Food Deliveries In Honiara Continues

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 9:53 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Livelihood Sector Committee (LSC) distribution team today (Friday 28th January 2022) had the opportunity to learn about the proper procedures of using Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPE’s) when carrying out their duties.

The team since the proclamation of corona virus community transmission in Honiara 9 days ago has been heavily involved in food and water relief distributions to quarantined shipping vessels, isolated communities and households in the city.

Ensuring their safety from contracting and further spreading of the corona virus is of paramount importance to the Livelihood Sector Committee, therefore the invitation for the health surveillance team to teach and demonstrated the proper use and safe ways of removing the PPE’s after using them is an advantage for the distribution team.

Chairman of the Committee (LSC) Michael Ho’ota thanked the health surveillance team for the brief but very important session.

Meanwhile, the Livelihood Sector has commenced its general public response plan of food delivery to communities in Honiara today. Communities or wards covered today are Naha, Kukum, Cruz, Vuokesa ward and Soap Factory with total of 945 household being supported with food supplies.

Relief food deliveries will continue tomorrow in Vavaya Ridge ward, Rove-Lengakini and Ngossi. 3000 plus households is expected to be covered in these wards tomorrow.

Mr. Ho’ota appeals to people to observe all Covid-19 rules when distributing and collecting their food supplies.

“Responses from the distribution team could be slow because we are working with careful consideration to Covid-19 protocols base upon advice by Ministry of Health and Medical Service (MHMS). Therefore, we appeals for patients, understanding and cooperation from the general public as we are now in a real pandemic situation and the LSC has to respond effectively but carefully so as not to expose our officers as well as the general public to the corona virus.

“We are doing our best to provide food relief to households in a timely manner as much as possible.”

The LSC is co-headed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), Ministry of Fisheries and Honiara City Council together with other stakeholders and partners. The Committee is working closely with Honiara City Council on the food delivery mechanism.

