UN Child Rights Committee To Review Madagascar And Netherlands

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 10:08 pm
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (28 January 2022) — The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) will hold its upcoming session from 31 January to 11 February, during which it will review Madagascar and the Netherlands.

The two countries are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention and its Optional Protocols. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The CRC, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations, will discuss a range of issues with the two State delegations through public dialogues on the following dates:

The Netherlands

1 February 15:00 – 17:00
2 February 15:00 – 17:00

Madagascar
3 February 15:00 – 17:00
4 February 10:00 – 12.00

The session will be conducted in a hybrid format with Committee members participating in Geneva and State delegations joining virtually on Zoom. All public dialogues will be broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

