UN To Host Year’s Largest Matchmaking Event For SDG Partners

UN Forum offers opportunity to boost collective efforts to end pandemic and accelerate SDG action

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, from 8:00 a.m. (EST)

WHAT: The 2022 ECOSOC Partnership Forum will bring together governments, businesses, academia and civil society, including women and youth to showcase new initiatives and solutions that can deliver on the ambition, complexity and breadth of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Collective action is essential to the COVID-19 recovery and advancing the SDGs in this Decade of Action. At the heart of the conversations at the Forum – which range from promoting vaccine equity to closing the digital divide – will be an opportunity to exchange experiences and share innovative solutions that can help shape prosperous, resilient and inclusive societies.

ECOSOC President Collen Kelapile said: “My hope is that the Partnership Forum will go beyond just bringing together governments and other key actors to share their relevant experiences and insights. My ambition is for us to co-create effective and inclusive multi-stakeholder collaboration that will have a lasting impact on the ground, where action is most direly needed.”

The event will be held in a virtual format under the theme “Building back better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while advancing the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

WHO:

H.E. Mr. Collen Vixen Kelapile, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)

H.E. Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

Ms. Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International

Ms. Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-agency Affairs in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA)

Dr. David Nabarro, Former Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change and WHO Special Envoy on COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Ms. Rosario Del Pilar Diaz Garavito, The Millennials Movement



WHEN: Wednesday, 2 February 2022, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST)

WHERE: Watch live on UN Web TV

WEBSITE: bit.ly/PartnershipForum2022

HASHTAG: #Partnership4SDGs

