One Year Since Myanmar Military Coup: Urgent Needs For New Commitments To End Genocide And Atrocities In Myanmar.

Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization in Malaysia (MERHROM) urge the mandated body - United Nations and its member states to make new commitments to end the Rohingya Genocide and the persecutions of Myanmar people.

While the Non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, community based organisations, grass root movements and other parts of the segments of this world continue their interventions to stop the Rohingya Genocide and persecutions of all Myanmar people, the most mandated body in the world must be more committed in their actions during this emergency and difficult time to save the Myanmar people including the Rohingya – the world’s most persecuted people.

One year after the Myanmar military coup, the Myanmar people continue to be victims at the military hands and suffer so much. The Rohingya suffered the most as the Rohingya Genocide is ongoing for long decades. The world is watching how long the Myanmar people will suffer. We will be witnessing how long the perpetrators will be held accountable. This is beyond our expectation without strong commitment from the mandated body to end the Rohingya Genocide and atrocities in Myanmar.

We regret the ongoing killing, torture, kidnap, extortion, arrest and detention against the Myanmar people is still ongoing. There is no sign of improvement in the situation in Myanmar and the external pressure does not seem to be effective. This requires more significant measures by the mandated body to deal with the genocidal regime urgently.

Recognizing that we are extremely exhausted of resources for the humanitarian aid around the world, this is a time we stop all the war, genocide and conflicts in order to allow refugees to return home and to restore citizenship for the Stateless people. The failure of providing humanitarian aid to the victims is equal to letting them die. This needs to be addressed urgently as it is against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our efforts must be concentrated to stop war, genocide and conflicts around the world. Only then our burden to provide humanitarian aid becomes lesser.

We urge the United Nations, its agencies and member states as well as NGOs, CSOs, FBOs, CBOs, and the rest of the people on earth to hold those responsible for the Rohingya Genocide and atrocities in Myanmar to accountable as it affecting each of us.

We urge the United Nations, its agencies and member states as well as NGOs, CSOs, FBOs, CBOs, and the rest of the people on earth to support and speed up the process at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the Rohingya Genocide case. What is the direction of the ICC and ICJ in seeking justice for the Rohingyas? The seeking justice process must continue as the perpetrators are the same regardless of their current positions.

We strongly urge every UN member state to stop business and military deals with Myanmar as manifestation of their political will to save the life of the Myanmar people from the Genocidal regime.

We urge the United Nations and ASEAN to be more committed to end the Rohingya Genocide and persecutions of Myanmar people and to prevent Myanmar from producing refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) indefinitely.

We thank all of you who supported the struggle of the Myanmar people for Justice, Peace and Freedom.

Thank you,

“JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED”.

