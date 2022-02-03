Israel Sends Aid To Tonga
On Monday January 31st the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, donated a substantial amount of food aid to the children of Tonga, impacted by the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15th.
His Excellency Ambassador Ran Yaakoby presented
the donation to Co-Chair of the Aotearoa Tonga Relief
Committee Hon Jenny Salesa MP. The list of food items were
sent upon the request of Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku
Siaosi Sovaleni and will be delivered to the Kingdom of
Tonga by the Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee on a ship
departing
today.