Israel Sends Aid To Tonga

Bitter 16: New Report Documents Consequences Of Israel's Blockade On Gaza

About 1.5 million of the Gaza Strip's total population of 2.3 million have become impoverished due to the Israeli blockade and restrictions imposed on the Strip since 2006...

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles

For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia's Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are "scared and struggling to get enough to eat", the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...

More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver

One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres...




