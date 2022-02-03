World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Israel Sends Aid To Tonga

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Israel


On Monday January 31st the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with MASHAV, Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, donated a substantial amount of food aid to the children of Tonga, impacted by the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami on January 15th.

His Excellency Ambassador Ran Yaakoby presented the donation to Co-Chair of the Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee Hon Jenny Salesa MP. The list of food items were sent upon the request of Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni and will be delivered to the Kingdom of Tonga by the Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee on a ship departing today. 
 

© Scoop Media

