World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mali: UN Expert To Conduct Human Rights Visit Amid Growing Tensions

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 6:33 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (4 February 2022) - The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, will conduct an official visit to the country from 8 to 17 February.

“I am extremely concerned about the continuing deterioration of the geopolitical and security context and the threat this poses to the situation of human rights, peace and stability in Mali and the Sahel,” Tine said.

“I am keenly aware of the stakes of this visit, which will allow me to continue the overall assessment of the human rights situation in the country and to support the Malian transitional authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights, as well as ensure their implementation.

“During this visit, I will meet with the public authorities to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the commitments made on the recommendations of my previous visit, particularly in the fight against impunity.”

This visit takes place amid increasing diplomatic tensions between Mali and some of its regional and international partners. "The game of influence of great powers and their geopolitical effects should not lead to the deterioration of the security situation, but rather contribute to its resolution, to the strengthening of peace and stability," said Tine.

During his visit to Bamako and the rest of the country, Tine will meet with Malian authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organisations, diplomats and the United Nations.

 Tine will present his annual report to the Human Rights Council in March 2022.

 

Mr. Alioune Tine (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 24 March 2021 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions. Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Bitter 16: New Report Documents Consequences Of Israel's Blockade On Gaza
About 1.5 million of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 2.3 million have become impoverished due to the Israeli blockade and restrictions imposed on the Strip since 2006... More>>

Tigray: Eritrean Refugees ‘scared And Struggling To Eat’ Amid Aid Obstacles
For the first time in weeks, aid teams have reached refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, only to find that some Eritrean nationals living there have likely died of preventable diseases, while others are “scared and struggling to get enough to eat”, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said on Friday...
More>>

UN News: Rare Coral Reef Discovered Near Tahiti Is ‘Like A Work Of Art’, Says Diver
One of the largest coral reefs in the world has been discovered by a UN-supported scientific mission off the coast of Tahiti. Announcing the stunning find on Thursday, UNESCO said that divers had explored large rose-shaped corals spanning some three kilometres, at depths of between 30 and 65 metres... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 