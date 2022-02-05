Mali: UN Expert To Conduct Human Rights Visit Amid Growing Tensions

GENEVA (4 February 2022) - The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, will conduct an official visit to the country from 8 to 17 February.

“I am extremely concerned about the continuing deterioration of the geopolitical and security context and the threat this poses to the situation of human rights, peace and stability in Mali and the Sahel,” Tine said.

“I am keenly aware of the stakes of this visit, which will allow me to continue the overall assessment of the human rights situation in the country and to support the Malian transitional authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights, as well as ensure their implementation.

“During this visit, I will meet with the public authorities to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the commitments made on the recommendations of my previous visit, particularly in the fight against impunity.”

This visit takes place amid increasing diplomatic tensions between Mali and some of its regional and international partners. "The game of influence of great powers and their geopolitical effects should not lead to the deterioration of the security situation, but rather contribute to its resolution, to the strengthening of peace and stability," said Tine.

During his visit to Bamako and the rest of the country, Tine will meet with Malian authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organisations, diplomats and the United Nations.

Tine will present his annual report to the Human Rights Council in March 2022.

Mr. Alioune Tine (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 24 March 2021 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions. Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.

© Scoop Media

