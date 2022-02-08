EUROSOLAR Calls For A Climate Peace Diplomacy

Bonn, February 7, 2022. EUROSOLAR calls the countries of Europe, the United States, Russia, China and other nations to enter into a World Climate Peace Agreement and Summit, to avert both major threats: climate and war catastrophes. EUROSOLAR e.V. and EUROSOLAR’s chapters, as well as the World Council for Renewable Energy (WCRE) can offer their networks and platforms to help initiate this process, with the goal of accelerating towards the Regenerative Era based on 100% renewable energy supply, and at the same time to avoid, contain and end acts of war since they directly hinder climate stabilization.

EUROSOLAR President Prof. Peter Droege: “The time for Climate Peace Diplomacy has come. It is essential to be able to focus on and confront the common threat to planetary security and habitability“.

EUROSOLAR proposes a Regenerative Earth Decade. The Regenerative Earth Decade (RED) is EUROSOLAR’s call for a comprehensive breakthrough in climate and energy policy at international level. The Program is based on the two findings that the destabilization of the earth’s climate is much more advanced than previously assumed and none of the current targets or measures are sufficient to change this fact. The RED program insists that it is not too late, but that action now must be far more focused and comprehensive.

Find out more about the Regenerative Earth Decade and the Call for Climate Peace Diplomacy at www.eurosolar.org

