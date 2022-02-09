ACI World Launches New Interactive Airport Industry Intelligence Tool

The ACI Intelligence Hub will leverage the most extensive collection of airport traffic and financial data

Montreal, 8 February 2022 – Airports Council International (ACI) World has launched the ACI Intelligence Hub, an innovative new platform allowing users to explore airport traffic and financial data in a self-serve and interactive manner.

The Intelligence Hub will allow users to browse, extract or visualize the airport industry’s most extensive collection of traffic and economic data, using the most up-to-date data from airports around the world and benefiting from ACI’s direct reach to airports. Users will be able to interact with passenger, cargo and aircraft movement data in multiple modules.

The platform will initially feature three modules available through subscription with a fourth one planned to be released later in 2022:

Analyst Module: Allowing users to extract customized passenger, cargo and aircraft movement data using the Annual Airport Traffic Database, with airport traffic from over 2,500 airports in more than 180 countries and territories covering 95% of global scheduled passenger traffic annually, as well as the Monthly Airport Traffic Database, which features airport data for over 1,200 of the world’s major commercial airports.

Executive Module: Interactive dashboards featuring an overview of the airport industry with data broken down into world, regional and sub-regional figures for the past 5 years.

Library Module: Access to a selection of ACI’s world-renowned publications covering airport industry traffic data and economic insights. These include the Annual World Airport Traffic Reports (WATR), monthly traffic reports, quarterly economic bulletins, and more.

Benchmarking Module: Tool to benchmark your airport performance against industry averages as well as different pre-defined groupings (regions, country grouping, airport size grouping, etc.) for a wide range of key performance indicators. This module is planned to be launched later in 2022.

“After several years of work and significant investment, we are proud to launch the ACI Intelligence Hub,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “The platform is unique in that it will have the most comprehensive data in the airport industry leveraging data collected directly from airports. It will enable airports, consulting firms and a wide variety of aviation and travel stakeholders to gain actionable insights with reliable and extensive data. This is especially important as the air transport, travel and tourism, and other related sectors recover and aim to build back better.”

