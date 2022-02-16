World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fujitsu Honored With The Mayor's Award 2021

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Fujitsu Honored with the Mayor's Award 2021 as an "Osaka City Leading Company in Women's Participation," Receives First Prize in Large-Scale Enterprise Category


TOKYO, Feb 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been recognized with the Mayor's Award as an "Osaka City Leading Company in Women's Participation" in the Large Enterprise category.

Osaka City certifies companies that are making outstanding efforts in providing women with a comfortable work environment under its "Osaka City Leading Companies in Women's Participation and Advancement" scheme. Evaluation criteria include factors such as the ratio of female employees in managerial positions, measures to support work-life balance and measures to encourage male employees to take childcare leave. Fujitsu received a 2-star verification.

The Mayor's Award is an annual award given to companies that have achieved 2-star verification and have made particularly outstanding efforts. Fujitsu was awarded the First Prize for its outstanding efforts to promote the empowerment of female employees in the Large Enterprise category in 2021.

Fujitsu is promoting diversity and inclusion based on the Fujitsu Way(1) and has defined its vision, strategic goals, and priority areas to realize its goal of building an inclusive culture under the slogan "Be Completely You". As one of these priority areas, Fujitsu is promoting respect for diversity and gender equality by establishing an executive sponsor to support gender issues, holding events related to International Women's Day, supporting all employees in balancing childcare or nursing care, and holding career workshops for female members who aim to apply for managerial positions. Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to focus not only on gender issues, but also on a wide range of topics including LGBT+, health and disability, support of diverse cultures and ethnicity, as well as innovative work styles, diverse communication styles, multi-culturalism and will conduct various inclusion initiatives to harness individual diversity.

Evaluation points (excerpt from Osaka City press release)
In order to encourage the promotion of women in executive and managerial positions, Fujitsu has implemented training programs focused on cultivating a challenging mindset through dialogue with management and female leaders, and has achieved results in increasing the ratio of women in executive and managerial positions.

To eliminate concerns and questions about childbirth and childcare leave for employees and to promote understanding among the people around them, Fujitsu is holding seminars to explain the support system to balance work with childcare to all employees as well as panel discussions for employees who have taken childcare leave. By fostering a corporate culture that promotes diverse working styles, the rate of men taking childcare leave has increased notably.

To encourage men to participate in childcare, the number of days of "maternity and childcare support leave" that spouses and partners can take before and after childbirth with 100% wage compensation has been increased from 5 days to 20 days, contributing to an improvement in male employees' attitudes about playing an active role in childcare and alleviating the anxiety related to income and career development associated with taking childcare leave.

(1) Fujitsu Way :
Composed of three principles: the raison d'etre of the Fujitsu Group in society ("Purpose"), important values for the whole Fujitsu Group, and the principles of how each employee should behave in his or her daily activities (code of conduct).

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>

Oxfam: Throwing Away Vaccines And Reaction To OECD Statement
In response to the statement issued today by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Development Assistance Committee, which says that countries will be able to count donations of unwanted vaccine doses as part of their foreign aid commitment, for a guideline cost of $6.72 a dose... More>>


Tonga: World Bank Disaster Assessment Report Estimates Damages At US$90M
The Tonga Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption, tsunami and ashfall has caused an estimated US$90.4M (TOP 208 million) in damages – the equivalent of approximately 18.5% of Tonga’s Gross Domestic Product... More>>

Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 