World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: Singapore - Imminent Executions

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

 Location: Geneva

 Date: 15 February 2022

 Subject: Singapore - Imminent executions

 (1)  Singapore 

 We urge the Government of Singapore to halt the imminent execution of two men who have been jailed over the past 14 years on drug offences. Roslan Bin Bakar and Pausi Bin Jefridin were arrested in 2008 and convicted in 2010 on charges of drug trafficking. The two men have remained on death row for the past 12 years and were reportedly informed only a week ago, on 9 February, of their imminent execution, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 16 February. There are also concerns that one or both men have intellectual disabilities.

 The use of the death penalty for drug-related offences is incompatible with international human rights law. The death penalty can only be imposed for the “most serious crimes”, which is interpreted as crimes of extreme gravity involving intentional killing.

 Globally, the death penalty has not been proven to be an effective deterrent, but individuals on death row, as well as their families, have suffered a range of human rights violations. We understand that Bin Jefridin’s family, based in Malaysia, has struggled to be able to visit him, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

 We call on the Government to commute their sentences, and to reform Singapore’s legislation to bring an end to the imposition of the death penalty.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>

Oxfam: Throwing Away Vaccines And Reaction To OECD Statement
In response to the statement issued today by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Development Assistance Committee, which says that countries will be able to count donations of unwanted vaccine doses as part of their foreign aid commitment, for a guideline cost of $6.72 a dose... More>>


Tonga: World Bank Disaster Assessment Report Estimates Damages At US$90M
The Tonga Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption, tsunami and ashfall has caused an estimated US$90.4M (TOP 208 million) in damages – the equivalent of approximately 18.5% of Tonga’s Gross Domestic Product... More>>

Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 