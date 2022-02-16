BRIEFING NOTES: Singapore - Imminent Executions

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Ravina Shamdasani

Location: Geneva

Date: 15 February 2022

Subject: Singapore - Imminent executions

(1) Singapore

We urge the Government of Singapore to halt the imminent execution of two men who have been jailed over the past 14 years on drug offences. Roslan Bin Bakar and Pausi Bin Jefridin were arrested in 2008 and convicted in 2010 on charges of drug trafficking. The two men have remained on death row for the past 12 years and were reportedly informed only a week ago, on 9 February, of their imminent execution, which is scheduled for tomorrow, 16 February. There are also concerns that one or both men have intellectual disabilities.

The use of the death penalty for drug-related offences is incompatible with international human rights law. The death penalty can only be imposed for the “most serious crimes”, which is interpreted as crimes of extreme gravity involving intentional killing.

Globally, the death penalty has not been proven to be an effective deterrent, but individuals on death row, as well as their families, have suffered a range of human rights violations. We understand that Bin Jefridin’s family, based in Malaysia, has struggled to be able to visit him, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

We call on the Government to commute their sentences, and to reform Singapore’s legislation to bring an end to the imposition of the death penalty.

