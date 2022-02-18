Tonga Appeal Raises More Than $600,000 With Vodafone NZ And Te Rourou

A total of 771 donations to the Vodafone Foundation/Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal have been matched by Vodafone New Zealand and Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation to reach a total of $611, 850.

As the Kingdom of Tonga faces significant damage in the wake of the volcanic eruption and tsunami, New Zealand Red Cross has provided critical relief supplies including tarpaulins, blankets, mosquito nets, lanterns and kitchen sets.

Sarah Stuart-Black, New Zealand Red Cross Secretary General, says the funds raised will make a huge difference during the ongoing response. “In addition to delivering immediate relief supplies and contributing to vouchers for living essentials, we’re about to send a satellite communications platform to support phone and internet connections and appoint a person who will work remotely from Aotearoa to provide financial management expertise.

“We’re very grateful to Vodafone for this incredible support and are working closely with the Tonga Red Cross Society on how we can best use these funds to support the people of Tonga as they rebuild.”

Lani Evans, Head of Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation says $600,000 was a lofty fundraising goal and they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the contributors to surpass this total. “We know many New Zealanders have friends and whānau in Tonga, and the outpouring of support has been incredible.

“So many individuals and organisations have come together to make this possible and I’d like to acknowledge The Clare Foundation for their extremely generous donation of $110,000 to the Pacific Tsunami Appeal. Their generosity and support shows the power of community coming together to make a difference on an international scale.”

Anna Stuck, Founder and Chair of the Clare Foundation said that contributing towards the emergency response alongside the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation and New Zealand Red Cross was an exceptional opportunity.

“The challenge ahead for the people of Tonga is enormous so being able to get behind rebuilding their communities, starting with the fundamental elements of fresh water and safe sanitation, will have an immediate and meaningful impact, which we are proud to support.”

In just four weeks, the Givealittle page received $211, 850 from 771 donations, when matched by both Vodafone New Zealand and Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation, the total raised for New Zealand Red Cross was $611, 850.

This donation follows Vodafone NZ supporting customers with free mobile and landline calls to Tonga in the weeks following the tsunami, and a $15,000 emergency grant provided by Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation to the New Zealand Red Cross.

For more information about the Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation, please visit https://foundation.vodafone.co.nz/ - or for the NZ Red Cross, please visit https://www.redcross.org.nz

About Vodafone New Zealand:

Vodafone New Zealand is one of Aotearoa’s leading connectivity companies and we offer a range of broadband, mobile and technology products. We believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services and network technology. We maintain almost three million connections to consumer, business and public sector customers, as well as partner with world-leading brands to offer best-in-class ICT services to organisations in Aotearoa and beyond. Vodafone New Zealand is owned by Infratil and Brookfield Asset Management and we are now a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa, Foundation:

Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation is a registered charity and the philanthropic arm of Vodafone New Zealand. We’ve been around since 2002 and focused on creating positive outcomes for young people since 2007. In that time, Vodafone has invested more than $45 million in our work, supporting over 1,000 community organisations. Our vision is of an equitable Aotearoa for our rangatahi (young people). Our goal is to halve the number of excluded and disadvantaged young people in New Zealand by2027. It’s an ambitious goal, and we know we can’t achieve it alone – and we can’t achieve it all at once. That’s why we’ve chosen to ‘eat the elephant one bite at a time’ and focus our investment and activities on one regional centre, building relationships, partnering with community and bringing the best of digital technology to open up opportunities and overcome obstacles.

We’ve chosen to focus this work in Invercargill, and we will be supporting community outcomes in the region through till the end of our current strategy in 2027.

© Scoop Media

