World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Takes Steps To Reconnect The Region, Deepen Regional Integration

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 6:39 am
Press Release: APEC

As economies learn to live with COVID-19, and as demand to travel is expected to make a steady comeback this year, APEC is taking the lead to pave a calibrated and measured way of reconnecting the dynamic region of the Asia-Pacific.

In his address to senior officials and business leaders from 21 APEC member economies last week in an event held in Singapore, Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand and 2022 Chair of the APEC Senior Officials, underscored the need to reconnect the region to support recovery.

“Thailand recognizes the need to reconnect the region to support economic recovery. Taking forward the recommendation of the region’s business leaders to APEC leaders last year, a Safe Passage Taskforce was created in order to coordinate cross-border travel resumption,” Thani explained.

He pointed out that the objective of the Taskforce is to reopen cross-border travel safely and seamlessly in the short term, while looking to expand business mobility in the longer term.

“The Taskforce will engage subject matter experts by exploring possible common travel protocols and mutual recognition of health certificates, as well as promoting sustainable tourism.”

To enhance connectivity in the long term, Thailand will continue conversations on broadening the scheme of the APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) and other innovative schemes to facilitate mobility for businesspeople and professionals to travel across APEC economies.

“We want to keep the momentum of international cooperation going by further deepening our regional economic integration,” Thani added. “Our discussion on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific or FTAAP has been the cornerstone in facilitating trade and investment in the region.”

A policy dialogue on FTAAP will be held in May to provide an avenue for member economies and business leaders to discuss how regional economic integration should evolve in the post-COVID era. Thani emphasized the importance of involving APEC business communities throughout this process.

“As our experts are kick-starting a refreshed conversation on FTAAP, particularly on emerging trade issues post-COVID-19, we ask business communities to share these insights on what is needed in the changing landscape,” added Thani.

The First APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting was held in Singapore on 15 to 18 February—150 delegates attended the meeting in person and while most APEC senior officials joined virtually.

In tandem, APEC’s technical meetings are underway, covering sectoral issues such as food security, ocean and fisheries, the digital economy, market access and business mobility. These discussions will culminate at the Senior Officials’ Meeting on 24 and 25 February.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 