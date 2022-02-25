World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Humanitarians Fear ‘Devastating’ Consequences

Friday, 25 February 2022, 6:36 am
Press Release: UN News

Amid reports on Thursday that people were fleeing en masse from the Ukrainian capital of Kiev following Russia’s so-called “special military operation,” UN humanitarians warned of the “devastating” consequences of military action. 

“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” said Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR

Civilian lives and infrastructure “must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with international humanitarian law”, Mr. Grandi continued, adding that the UN is working with Ukrainian authorities and partners to provide humanitarian assistance “wherever necessary and possible”. 

“To that effect, security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed,” he added. 

There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart – UN refugee chief

UN on the ground 

Since 2015, UNHCR has delivered 141 humanitarian convoys to non-Government-controlled areas in eastern Ukraine.  

Last year, 24 humanitarian convoys consisting of 202 trucks delivered various humanitarian items to help meet the high level of humanitarian needs among the civilian population there. 

Underscoring the UN’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the top UN humanitarian official in the country, Osnat Lubrani, insisted that the Organization and aid partners “are committed to staying and delivering. We are here to support the people exhausted by years of conflict and we are prepared to respond in case of any increase in humanitarian needs.” 

7.5 million children at risk: UNICEF  

Echoing that message, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEFsaid that it was also deeply concerned for the “lives and wellbeing” of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children.  

UNICEF chief Catherine Russell noted that “heavy weapons fire” along the contact line in the east of the country had already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days.  

Unless the fighting subsides, tens of thousands of families could be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating humanitarian needs,” Ms. Russell warned, adding that “the past eight years of conflict have inflicted profound and lasting damage to children on both sides of the line of contact”.  

“The children of Ukraine need peace, desperately, now.”  

Meanwhile, UNICEF continues to provide psychosocial care to those children who have been traumatized by chronic insecurity.  

It is also increasing large-scale, life-saving programmes, including by trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure immediate help for children and families in need.  

Diplomatic efforts  

The development followed a sustained UN-led and international diplomatic push to avert the crisis late on Wednesday night that saw Secretary-General António Guterres appeal directly to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. 

“President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance,” Mr. Guterres said, at the start of an emergency meeting of the Council – its second late-night session in a week. 

That appeal came after speakers took the floor at the 193-member General Assembly to denounce Russia’s actions towards Ukraine and appeal for diplomacy. 

“Let’s give peace all the chance it deserves,” said UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, hours after Secretary-General António Guterres had warned that “the entire international system” was being tested by the Ukraine crisis. 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 