Sevens Group to Create $27M Development of State Significanc

Sevens Nedlands Baths redevelopment to breathe new life into historic site on Swan River

PERTH, W AUSTRALIA, Feb 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The historic Nedlands Baths site on the Swan River will become an iconic tourist attraction for Western Australia in a visionary $27 million redevelopment announced today (Feb 24) by Sevens Group Australia.

The proposal to create a unique over-the-water destination has been granted Tourism Project of State Significance status under the WA Government's Tourism Attractions Case Management framework.

To be known as Sevens Nedlands Baths, the five-star hospitality and entertainment precinct will feature a contemporary cafe, bar, fine dining restaurant, a luxury boutique hotel, function centre and marina brought to life through a design that pays homage to the site's social heritage.

With 360-degree river views and a commitment to reimagine the location through quality architecture, art and landscaping, the project will hold strong appeal for international hospitality brands and hotel operators.

Sevens Group Australia CEO Eric Cheng said the Sevens Nedlands Baths will support the State Government's Reconnect WA strategy of securing world-class attractions and marketing Western Australia to the world.

"Our vision is to create an outstanding architectural icon and tourism experience that not only becomes synonymous with Perth but is on the must-see list for global travellers.

"We want Sevens Nedlands Baths to be something extraordinary for both the local community and visitors to Western Australia alike," he said.

WA Tourism Minister, Roger Cook, said the multi-million redevelopment of the historic Nedlands Baths shows confidence in the future of tourism in Western Australia, with the site to become an iconic attraction for visitors from around the world.

"As a project of State Significance, I'm proud to support this project through our Tourism Attractions Case Management team, which is working with the Sevens Group to help navigate the relevant approval processes,' he said.

"The development of tourism attractions such as this will help showcase Perth and Western Australia as a must-visit destination, as we prepare to welcome the return of visitors from around the world."

Sevens Group Australia said the community will be invited to contribute to honouring the site's rich history by sharing their memories of the much-loved Nedlands landmark, which was established as a visitor destination in the early 1900s.

Thousands of West Australian children also learned to swim at the baths until they officially closed in 1975.

Sevens Group Australia has received positive feedback for its Sevens Nedlands Baths concept during initial stakeholder discussions and is looking forward to finalising a design to share with the community in the coming months.

Further information and updates:

https://www.sevensnedlandsbaths.com.au

- WA Tourism Minister, media statement:

https://tinyurl.com/5n76z8fc

About Sevens Group

Sevens Group, a leading real estate developer based In Singapore and Perth, has a proven track record of more than 10 years in the industry with over 70 landed developments completed to date. We are consistently committed and passionate to develop superior quality standard, modern and state of the art real estate projects.

Sevens Group has won multiple Distinction Awards and Recognition throughout the years. We collaborate with leading international architects, designers and builders to ensure each development is distinctive, unique and significant. Visit Sevens Group at www.sevensgroup.sg, and Sevens Group Australia at www.sevensgroup.com.au.

