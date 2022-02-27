World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Condemns Brutal Killing Of Eight Polio Workers In Afghanistan

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: UN News

The United Nations has condemned the killing of eight polio vaccination workers in four locations in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, the first such attacks since nationwide immunization campaigns resumed last November. 

One member of the vaccination transit team was killed in Taloqan district in Takhar province, while four members of house-to-house teams were murdered in two separate incidents in Kunduz city, according to a statement from the UN Country Team.

Two vaccinators and a social mobilizer were killed in Emamsaheb district of Kunduz province. 

In the wake of the carnage, the UN immediately suspended the national polio vaccination campaign in Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

Violation of humanitarian law

Ramiz Alakbarov, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, took to Twitter to express condemnation in the strongest terms.  He said the attacks and assassinations were a violation of international humanitarian law. 

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeus, has also expressed his profound shock.  Four of the health workers were women, he said in a post on Twitter.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and colleagues,” he wrote, adding that health workers should not be targeted.

Health under fire

The UN Country Team was appalled by the brutality of the killings, noting that this was not the first time health workers have come under attack.  

Last year, nine polio workers were killed during national polio vaccination campaigns.

These immunization exercises are a vital and effective way to reach millions of children to protect them against polio, the UN statement said, and depriving them from an assurance of a healthy life is inhumane. 

“This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice. These attacks are a violation of international humanitarian law.” 

The UN strongly condemns all attacks on health workers anywhere, stressing that delivery of health care is impartial. 

Children suffer most

The polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan is supported by WHO, together with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners.

They planned to target nearly 10 million under-fives across the country this month, with four more rounds scheduled for the rest of the year.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the suspension of the programme in Kunduz and Takhar provinces leaves thousands of children unprotected and exposed to a life-threatening disease that can result in permanent paralysis.

In calling for an end to “senseless attacks” on health workers, Dr. Al-Mandhari pointed out that they are strictly forbidden in all faiths.

“These cowardly acts ultimately only harm innocent children who must be given every opportunity to live safe and healthy lives,” he said.

“WHO condemns all attacks on health workers in the strongest terms and appeal to the Taliban Authorities to immediately identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 