World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Madagascar: UN Experts Urge Protection For People With Albinism Amid Attacks

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (28 February 2022) - UN human rights experts* today urged Madagascar to take immediate action to protect people with albinism amid reports of ongoing attacks and killings in the country.

“People with albinism are living in fear and will continue to be at risk of being attacked if urgent actions are not taken,” the experts said. “The most recent attack was reported just some days ago and tragically, the majority of victims have been children.”

Over a dozen abductions, attacks and killings in the past two years were reported in various parts of Madagascar including Atsimo-Andrefana, Menabe, Haute Matisatra, Ihorombe and Anosi. The actual number of attacks is likely higher and expected to increase.

The gruesome attacks and killings have involved mutilation and dismemberment based on dangerously false beliefs that these body parts can be used in rituals to bring good fortune and protection. There are also concerns that dismembered body parts are being trafficked across borders throughout the region where the disturbing trade reportedly serves a wealthy and influential clientele.

“We understand the country is currently experiencing immense challenges in the aftermath of cyclones Ana and Batsirai, the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic effects of drought in the south,” the experts said. “But this is precisely why urgent protection is needed for people with albinism. These attacks are fuelled by mythical beliefs that the rituals can bring better fortune. The dire economic situation in the country could provide fertile ground for increased human rights violations against people with albinism.

“We urgently call on the Government to strengthen their efforts to protect people with albinism, particularly women, children and older people who have been victims of these atrocious crimes. Humanitarian efforts must also consider the specific needs of people with albinism who are disproportionately affected by the situation in the country,” the experts said.

The experts also underscored the need to prioritise programmes to educate and raise awareness on the plight of people with albinism to counter the horrendous myths that have led to their killings.

“We stand ready to engage and provide assistance in line with our mandates to the Government and their partners in this endeavour,” the experts said.

The experts are in contact with the Malagasy authorities on this matter.

* The experts: Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond is the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by persons with albinism; Mr. Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities; Mr. Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>

UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 