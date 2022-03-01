World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Open Letter To Presidents Putin, Biden, Zelenskyy And Lukashenko

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 7:13 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energy, calls for an immediate Climate Cease Fire and Permanent Peace Agreement across Eastern Europe - engaging in omnilateral Climate Peace Diplomacy.

The assault by the Russian military on the Ukrainian people and their government is to be condemned in the strongest terms and must cease immediately.

All nations that use military alliances to continually adjust spheres of interests and perpetually jockey for tactical and strategic advantages must halt their destabilizing practices.

All parties must wake up: not only do we all stare into the nuclear abyss through long failed disarmament attempts - the planet is also in the grips of an uncontrolled climate spiral that is virtually certain to render it uninhabitable within this generation.

EUROSOLAR, the European Association for Renewable Energy, calls for a full and rapid move to renewable energy to end Europe's and the world's fossil fuel dependency. It has led to endless war, untold suffering and misery for over a century, while distracting from the one common enemy threatening to consume all: accelerated fossil fueled climate heating.

The Ukraine's EUROSOLAR section and its networks have long advocated a new age with renewable energy in Eastern Europe. Together with all of our other sections and members across the European continent, from Russia to the Netherlands, and from Turkey to Denmark, EUROSOLAR offers this Climate Peace Platform.

Prof. Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR: "The time has come for Climate Peace Diplomacy, to confront everyone's common enemy: advanced fossil climate destabilization. This is one of ten actions presented by EUROSOLAR as the main agenda of our time."

Dr. Brigitte Schmidt, Vice President and Board Member of EUROSOLAR Germany: 'The time for renewable peace has come, part of our Regenerative Earth Decade program. It stands for rethinking and peaceful action for our common future.'

Since its very foundation in 1988 EUROSOLAR has worked to end fossil fuel wars through the great switch to 100% renewable energy. In the words of Hermann Scheer (1944-2010), founder of EUROSOLAR: 'Renewable energies build peace'.

The age of fossil-nuclear threats must end, the existential focus must begin: www.earthdecade.org. EUROSOLAR also calls for a shift in thinking towards climate peace diplomacy that recognizes and combats fossil dependencies as humanity's greatest common enemy.

https://www.eurosolar.de/en/2022/02/01/regenerative-earth-decade-eurosolars-call-for-climate-peace-diplomacy/

