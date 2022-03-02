World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Scrap Harmful Laws That Increase Discrimination, UNAIDS Urges

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 7:03 am
Press Release: UN News

Everyone has the right to live a healthy, full, and productive life with dignity, regardless of their HIV or other medical status, the UN agencyleading the fight against HIV/AIDS said on Tuesday, Zero Discrimination Day. 

“People most vulnerable to HIV are often also the most marginalized in society,” said the UNAIDS Country Director for Indonesia, Krittayawan Boonto. 

“Unfortunately, instead of receiving sufficient protection from discrimination, harmful laws still exist, putting marginalized populations at increased vulnerability”.  

Eliminate discriminatory laws 

On Zero Discrimination Day, UNAIDS is highlighting the urgent need to act against discriminatory laws.  

In many countries, legislation results in people being treated differently, excluded from essential services or being subject to undue restrictions on how they live their lives, simply because of who they are, what they do, or who they love, says UNAIDS.  

Criminalization greatly undermines the HIV response,” explained Ms. Boonto. Such laws are discriminatory – they deny human rights and fundamental freedoms. 

States have a moral and legal obligation to remove discriminatory laws and to enact laws that protect people from discrimination.  

And everyone has a responsibility to hold states accountable, push for positive change, and contribute to efforts to remove legalized discrimination. 

“This Zero Discrimination Day, UNAIDS calls for countries to take urgent action to protect vulnerable groups, including people living with HIV and key populations from discrimination,” the UN Country Director said. 

Cases in point 

Shelly recounted how she felt compelled to go from one treatment site to another, after overhearing nurses gossiping about patients’ medical histories, before landing at Jamaica AIDS Support for Life, on the Caribbean island.  

“I felt uncomfortable. If I am hearing about other clients, other clients can come inside and hear about me as well,” she reasoned. 

UNAIDS Country Director for Jamaica, Manoela Manova, explained that “comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation will strengthen the legal framework for the protection of human rights towards achieving equality for all.”  

From addict to advocate 

In 2016, when Peter learned of his HIV status, he left his business in Thailand because he didn’t know if he would live much longer.  

“Without guidance and mental health support, I had many misconceptions about HIV, and I started to suffer from depression,” he said. 

Peter (or “Pete Living with HIV” as he’s known famously online) blamed himself for contracting HIV, became a drug user, broke up with his partner and attempted suicide. 

“But after receiving support from local organizations of people living with HIV, I decided to retake control of my life…talk openly about HIV to help other young people [and] became an HIV activist”, he said. 

In 2019, authorities in the southeast Asian nation announced the Thailand Partnership for Zero Discrimination, which calls for intensified collaboration between the government and civil society to work on stigma and discrimination beyond healthcare settings, including workplaces, the education and legal systems. 

UNAIDS has been involved since the outset of the initiative, by providing technical assistance to formulate the zero discrimination strategy and the five-year action plan, develop a monitoring and evaluation plan and operationalize the strategy as a joint effort between the government and civil society. 

Combatting all stigma 

Marking the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) underscored that everyone has the right to live a healthy, full and productive life with health care be provided to all, regardless of race/ethnicity, age, gender, religion, place of birth, health or other status. 

The health sector has a critical role to play in ending discrimination experienced by both those giving and receiving care. 

“All over the world, inequality, stigma and discrimination are, and have always been, drivers of diseases of all kinds,” tweeted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, using the day to draw attention to “the numerous barriers that stand between people and the health services they need”.  

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>

UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 