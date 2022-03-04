World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Thailand Announces Dates For APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Friday, 4 March 2022, 6:57 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Secretariat

Singapore, 3 March 2022

Thailand, the host of APEC 2022, announced that the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will take place on 18 and 19 November in Bangkok.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the First APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting last week, where members reiterated their commitment to reinvigorate regional economic integration, reconnect the region and reassure sustainability for future growth.

“Entering the third year of the pandemic, economic recovery has become a matter of utmost urgency for all member economies,” said Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Thani Thongphakdi, who is also the 2022 Chair of APEC Senior Officials.

“We must embrace inclusiveness and sustainability in our growth strategy, balancing between health, economy and the environment,” he added. Thailand aims to bring physical dynamism back to APEC as it is looking to host APEC ministers and leaders physically this year.

A series of gatherings from 14 November will precede the Leaders’ Meeting: The Concluding APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting, as well as the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which is attended by trade ministers and foreign affairs ministers.

Concurrently, the annual APEC CEO Summit will take place during the week.

Next on APEC’s meeting calendar is the Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting which will be held virtually on 16 to 17 March.

Preparation is underway for Thailand to host the Second APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting and the Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in physical format in Bangkok this coming May.

For more information on APEC meetings and events, please visit our events page or the APEC 2022 website.

