World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Aged And Those With Disabilities Face Heightened Risks, Say UN Experts

Saturday, 5 March 2022, 6:29 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (4 March 2022) – UN human rights experts today called for the protection of those with disabilities and older people caught up in the violence in Ukraine, saying they face heightened risk of injury and abuses, as they do not want or are unable to flee the hostilities.

“Persons with disabilities and older persons during armed conflict are often left behind because of a lack of consideration of their particular needs, leading in many cases to abandonment,” said the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, Gerard Quinn, and the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, Claudia Mahler.

The experts reiterated the international humanitarian law obligation to prioritize the evacuation of individuals who are older and those with disabilities, as well as the requirement that parties to the conflict establish agreements to safely remove them from besieged and encircled areas. The experts pointed to the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson among others.

The Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977 explicitly state all civilians not taking part in hostilities must be protected, while also recognizing that special respect and protection is due to persons with disabilities and older persons during armed conflict. These obligations are also provided for by Article 11 of the CRPD and reiterated in UN Security Council resolution 2475 (2019).

The experts said they were especially concerned over the reported or threatened use of explosive weapons in Ukraine with a wide area of effect in populated areas. “These weapons have a deadly and long lasting impact on persons with disabilities and older persons by exacerbating pre-existing disability, disrupting essential services like healthcare, and significantly impacting their mental and psychological health,” they said. “Intense urban warfare, by necessary implication, destroys the very fabric of supports on which many civilians rely.”

They said their chances of a successful evacuation were slim given their mobility impairment and the general lack of inclusive rescue processes and the confusion that inevitably follows from an invasion.

The experts emphasized the need to ensure accountability for any violations of the rights of civilians, including those with disabilities and who are older, in the conflict. They encouraged civil society, the UN and other agencies, to actively monitor, record and report the situation on the ground.

“The best form of civilian protection is to end the war immediately,” the experts said.

 

Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities; Claudia Mahler, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 