Business Startups On The Rise In Health Sector

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in telehealth usage. Both consumers and providers were looking for new ways to safely access and provide quality healthcare. 2021 set a record high of $37.9 billion being poured into the United States digital health market. A substantial portion of this revenue assisted in the funding of startups that focused on telehealth, mental health, and wellness, as well as digital therapeutics.

North Texas is home to over 60 companies and provides over 27,000 jobs in the biotechnology and life sciences sector, according to estimates provided by the Dallas Regional Chamber. These companies had attracted around $310 million in investments in the first quarter last year, resulting in a 376% increase from the same period in 2020.

However, this growth is not isolated to just the healthcare industry in Texas. The state is known for its thriving entrepreneurial spirit and rich history of innovation and creating successful entrepreneurs. Today, the Lone Star State claims that they provide “the best business climate in the nation.” Boasting a projected 3 million small businesses, the state places its focus on developing an environment where entrepreneurs are able to grow—providing them with the freedom to aspire and prosper.

Starting a Business in Texas

LLCs have become a highly popular business structure amongst new health startups since they provide entrepreneurs with the combined benefits of a sole proprietorship or partnership and that of a corporation. Entrepreneurs will therefore receive both financial and legal protection for both the business and business owners. LLCs also allow entrepreneurs to capitalize on pass-through taxation, meaning that they will reap the benefits, all the while avoiding double taxation. There is also a significant distinction between members of the LLC and the business itself; this allows for superior asset protection.

copyright:TRUiC

Starting an LLC in Texas is relatively simple and can be broken down into these five steps:

Create a Business Name

The first and one of the most critical steps is to name the business. Entrepreneurs that are looking to Texas will have to abide by naming guidelines that have been laid out by the state. LLCs will have to contain the words “LLC, L.L.C., Limited, Ltd., Company or Co.” or the phrase “limited liability company.”

Choose a Registered Agent in Texas

A Registered Agent must formally consent to the position. This can be done via a written or electronic form. The statement of consent must include:

The name of the LLC An express statement that the person consents to serve as the registered agent The name of the person elected as registered agent The signature of the registered agent The date of execution

File the Texas Certificate of Formation

To register an LLC in the Lone Star state, business owners will have to file Form 205 - Certificate of Formation. This form can be submitted either online, by mail, or in person with the Texas Secretary of State. For help with completing the form, The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) provides comprehensive guides for entrepreneurs that make the startup process easier.

Create an Operating Agreement

In Texas, operating agreements are referred to as a company agreement and are not required for LLCs in Texas. However, it is always a good practice to have one in place as it ensures that all members of the company are on the same page. A comprehensive agreement will ensure that members understand the ownership and operating procedures of the LLC in Texas.

Get an EIN

Employer Identification Number (EIN) is also known as a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) or Federal Tax Identification Number (FTIN). This nine-digit number serves to help the IRS identify a business entity and helps to keep track of a business’s tax reporting.

Final Thoughts

Starting a new business is an exciting time, and entrepreneurs are required to conduct in-depth research before they can proceed to serve the public. The health sector can be a rewarding industry to be a part of as it allows a business to make a difference in the lives of others. It is vital that entrepreneurs stay focused and determined in order to make their business a success.

© Scoop Media

