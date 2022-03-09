World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OSOF Responds To The IPCC’s Most Recent Report

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:05 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

Last week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released their latest assessment report.

This report is the second in a three-part series. Where the first outlines the physical basis of climate change, this report assesses the impacts on humans, biodiversity, and ecosystems. The final report will address mitigation opportunities.

The report bore a grim warning for coastal nations like Aotearoa New Zealand: we will be on the frontline of climate change.

“As reported by NIWA, seven of the last nine years were Aotearoa’s warmest, with 2021 being the hottest on record,” says Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) policy coordinator, Gemma Coutts. “With these rising temperatures, we will continue to see more cases of extreme weather events - floods, droughts, fires and storms.”

“Small island nations are at risk of coastal hazards, like tropical cyclones, sea level rises and storm surges,” says Coutts. “Many of these island communities are already seeing the effects of climate change. In 2017, almost all of Dominica’s infrastructure was destroyed by tropical cyclone Maria and right now, parts of New South Wales and Queensland in Australia have seen a year’s worth of rain over one week.”

Globally, at least one billion people living in coastal cities are at risk from climate induced coastal hazards. For Aotearoa, which possesses the ninth longest coastline in the world, the projected sea level rise will displace a population the size of Nelson by the end of the century.

The report makes clear that vulnerable communities will be disproportionately impacted. An estimated 3.3 - 3.6 billion people are considered highly vulnerable, which is in part driven by inequality and social and economic marginalisation. This is of particular importance for Aotearoa where the potential impacts of climate change will severely impact Māori culture and wellbeing by 2100.

Significant impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems are also projected. There will be greater reef erosion, coral bleaching, ocean acidification, and introduction of invasive species. This will have flow-on impacts for the communities that rely on the services provided by these ecosystems, such as fisheries and storm protection.

“Limiting global warming to 1.5°C is now a matter of urgency,” says Coutts. “OSOF calls on the government to take immediate action. We must establish Aotearoa’s Emissions Reduction Plan and National Adaptation Plan now so that meaningful steps can be taken to manage emissions and respond to the very real risks posed by climate change.”

“Collaborative action will be critical in achieving this. The government must engage and listen to all communities across Aotearoa, and work collaboratively with Māori and local communities to formulate an inclusive and proactive climate adaptation plan.”

"As the IPCC has clearly directed, this is the decade where we make it or break it,” says Coutts.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>


Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 