World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Solve.Care Calls Upon The Blockchain & Crypto Community To Provide Aid To Ukrainian Families Displaced By War

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:22 am
Press Release: Solve.Care

Solve.Care has established Care Shelter to directly support those in need on the ground in Ukraine

Ukraine – March 08, 2022 - Solve.Care, the global healthcare platform company with a presence in Ukraine, today called on the blockchain and crypto community to help fund an initiative that is providing temporary safe shelter for families displaced by the war. Solve.Care's main office in Ukraine is situated in central Kyiv. However, prior to the invasion of Russian forces into the country, the company evacuated its team members and their families as a precautionary measure to the western part of the country near the Polish border.

The Solve.Care Team in Western Ukraine saw the issues being faced by displaced people having nowhere to stay. They mobilized, and working together with local authorities and other volunteers, organized the following:

Converting gyms, schools, churches, and government buildings into shelters. Two gyms have already been secured and converted into a 109-bed shelter.

Providing necessities such as a safe sleeping space, food, blankets, beds, and personal hygiene products.

The Solve.Care Team has also set up a supply chain to bring in additional supplies from Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

More to be Done

However, the need is growing every day; numbers of displaced people from the war are fast approaching two million, and still rising. Solve.Care members on the ground are seeking to set up more shelters in the south-west of Ukraine, near the borders of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. A dedicated website has been set-up, https://solve.care/careshelter, seeking funds so that a lot more displaced families can be supported.

Solve.Care CEO, Pradeep Goel said, "I call upon the blockchain and crypto community to pitch in to help the multitudes who are displaced by this insane war. We are here directly on the ground, giving direct and immediate help to those who need it. We are not an NGO or a government organization. We are an IT company with the resourcefulness and organizational skills to implement this quickly and effectively. Every cent that is donated to this cause will be spent on housing and feeding families. There are no middlemen, no administrative costs, or overhead."

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Dr. David Randall of the American Research Policy Institute (ARPI) for agreeing to handle fiat donations so that donations from the US can be tax deductible," he added.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA), which has over 6,000 registered individual and organizational members in 120 cities around the world, has also come out in support of this initiative.

Donations in fiat and cryptocurrency can be made at www.solve.care/careshelter, and enquiries can be directed to careshelter@solve.care.

Video on Care Shelter can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Solve.Care on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>


Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 