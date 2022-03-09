Solve.Care Calls Upon The Blockchain & Crypto Community To Provide Aid To Ukrainian Families Displaced By War

Solve.Care has established Care Shelter to directly support those in need on the ground in Ukraine

Ukraine – March 08, 2022 - Solve.Care, the global healthcare platform company with a presence in Ukraine, today called on the blockchain and crypto community to help fund an initiative that is providing temporary safe shelter for families displaced by the war. Solve.Care's main office in Ukraine is situated in central Kyiv. However, prior to the invasion of Russian forces into the country, the company evacuated its team members and their families as a precautionary measure to the western part of the country near the Polish border.

The Solve.Care Team in Western Ukraine saw the issues being faced by displaced people having nowhere to stay. They mobilized, and working together with local authorities and other volunteers, organized the following:

Converting gyms, schools, churches, and government buildings into shelters. Two gyms have already been secured and converted into a 109-bed shelter.

Providing necessities such as a safe sleeping space, food, blankets, beds, and personal hygiene products.

The Solve.Care Team has also set up a supply chain to bring in additional supplies from Poland, Romania, and Hungary.

More to be Done

However, the need is growing every day; numbers of displaced people from the war are fast approaching two million, and still rising. Solve.Care members on the ground are seeking to set up more shelters in the south-west of Ukraine, near the borders of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland. A dedicated website has been set-up, https://solve.care/careshelter, seeking funds so that a lot more displaced families can be supported.

Solve.Care CEO, Pradeep Goel said, "I call upon the blockchain and crypto community to pitch in to help the multitudes who are displaced by this insane war. We are here directly on the ground, giving direct and immediate help to those who need it. We are not an NGO or a government organization. We are an IT company with the resourcefulness and organizational skills to implement this quickly and effectively. Every cent that is donated to this cause will be spent on housing and feeding families. There are no middlemen, no administrative costs, or overhead."

"I would also like to extend my thanks to Dr. David Randall of the American Research Policy Institute (ARPI) for agreeing to handle fiat donations so that donations from the US can be tax deductible," he added.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA), which has over 6,000 registered individual and organizational members in 120 cities around the world, has also come out in support of this initiative.

Donations in fiat and cryptocurrency can be made at www.solve.care/careshelter, and enquiries can be directed to careshelter@solve.care.

Video on Care Shelter can be found here.

© Scoop Media

