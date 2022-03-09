World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Supply Chain Act Can Prevent Corporations From Exploiting People And The Environment

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:32 am
Press Release: Scoop.me

By the time a T-shirt reaches a shop in Austria, it has travelled thousands of miles, from cotton production to sewing, dyeing, and finishing. But who is responsible for ensuring that human rights and environmental standards are respected along the way? At present, no one. Corporations voluntarily protect neither human rights nor labour rights. A supply chain act can change that!

Corporations exploit people for carpets, spreads, T-shirts and cigarettes

Indian boys, younger than 6, weaving carpets – and inhaling wool residues every day. Girls rolling cigarettes. Indonesian workers cultivating fields of oil palms and inhaling herbicides – all so that we can eat palm oil in biscuits and spreads. Far too often, globally traded goods are produced under inhumane conditions.

 “WE IMPORT HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS WITH THE PRODUCTS THAT CAN BE BOUGHT ON OUR SHELVES,” CRITICIZES SPÖ MEP (MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT) PETRA BAYR.

We consume what has been produced under exploitation. Is our only ethical option simply to consume something else? Shifting the responsibility to the end consumer is not enough – it is much more the responsibility of corporations in production and distribution to meet their obligations. They decide who they commission to do what. They look for cheap suppliers and accept that people and the environment are harmed in the process. Every supplier is a link in a chain – and this is precisely where initiatives for a supply chain act in Austria come in.

Internationally, initiatives and parties are calling for a supply chain act

A study in the EU Commission shows that only every third European company checks its supply chains with regard to human rights and environmental impacts. In reaction to this, several countries are exploring initiatives to adopt supply chain laws.

France already passed a corresponding law in 2017, while in 2020 the Swiss voted in favour of the Corporate Responsibility Initiative, and there was also recently an agreement on a supply chain act in Germany. There is still set to be a draft at EU level in 2021.

Two campaigns are working in Austria for the observance of human rights and environmental standards in global supply chains. More than 10 NGOs, the AK and the ÖGB are jointly calling for the petition “Human rights need laws” as part of their campaign. The SPÖ also supports this alliance. The Social Democrats demand that international corporations that sell products or offer services in Austria must check their supply chains. If they discover that human, labour or environmental rights are being violated, they should have to take action. Those affected should be able to sue the company in Austrian courts in the event of damage – and there should not only be fines, but also the termination of public contracts.

In addition, the “Initiative Supply Chain Act Austria” has been running since November 2020. It wants a law that “holds corporations accountable locally and makes a national contribution to the European debate”.

Self-commitment of companies is not enough

Environmental protection is also ignored for the cheap and fast production of goods that are in high demand. A well-known example is the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest for beef imports. Although about 400 companies voluntarily committed to deforestation-free production in 2010, 1.1 million km² have been cut down since then. That is more than the area of Austria, Germany, and France combined.

Deforestation: Since 2010 1.1 million km² of forest have been cut down. (Foto by Pok Rie von Pexels.)

The mining of lithium, a light metal used in mobile phones and electric cars, also causes severe damage to the environment. Against the background of digitalization, we will probably need this raw material to an even greater extent in the future. Although there are already more environmentally friendly mining options, corporations prefer to resort to the cheaper, extremely water-intensive variant.

This shows that profit-oriented corporations do not look after the well-being of people and the environment by themselves. Hoping for voluntary commitment will not end exploitation. A supply chain law puts the onus on corporations because they will not change anything on their own initiative.

This work is licensed under the Creative Common License. Kontrast.at / Lena Krainz:  original source/author. From Scoop.me. https://scoop.me/eu-supply-chain-act/ 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Scoop.me on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: South Sudan Marks Milestone Amid Stalled Progress, Spreading Violence
South Sudan’s unity government marked its two-year anniversary against a backdrop of stalled constitutional progress and ongoing cycles of community violence – often fuelled by political groups and armed militias – the senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Monday... More>>


Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 