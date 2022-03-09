Tearfund Urges Kiwis To Help War-affected Ukrainians

Tearfund's CEO Ian McInnes says the invasion of Ukraine by Russia could result in one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.

Two million refugees have fled Ukraine in the first two weeks of the Russian invasion, making this the fastest refugee exodus since World War II.

Inside Ukraine, millions of people are internally displaced, struggling in below-zero temperatures to access food, healthcare and electricity.

The Kiwi aid and development agency is working through three partners in Poland, Slovakia and Ukraine to help war-affected Ukrainians.

“Many refugees are fleeing to neighbouring countries; they are deeply distressed and traumatised. Our partner is providing emergency psychosocial support, as well as essentials such as hygiene items, warm clothes, food and shelter.”

McInnes says most refugees are women and children, as men aged between 18 and 60 remain in Ukraine, and there are busloads of unaccompanied children crossing the border.

“Sadly, some vulnerable children and women are at risk of being trafficked. Our partner in Poland is working to ensure refugees are informed of the risks through protection messaging, so they don’t become further victims."

McInnes says, as well as helping to meet the needs of refugees, Tearfund’s partners are also mobilising to supply essential medicines and medical supplies to health facilities in Ukraine.

“Medical supplies have arrived on the Ukrainian border and our partner is working to secure a safe passage into the country.”

“This is such a distressing situation; my heart breaks for these people. Children and women are being separated from their loved ones, there are people with disabilities and the elderly who cannot leave their homes, and many innocent lives have already been lost. Some people may never be able to return to their homes; the country they love is being laid to waste. It is horrific and we want to do everything we can to alleviate their suffering,” McInnes says.

