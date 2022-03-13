World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IP Group Says Latest IPCC Report Supports Urgent Action On IP Rights, Ancestral Lands

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 5:50 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

The latest United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report highlighted the need to recognize the interdependence of climate, biodiversity, and people. It pointed out the importance of “bringing together scientific and technological know-how and Indigenous and local knowledge,” which can produce more effective solutions to this climate crisis.

“Studies continue to prove how Indigenous Peoples are at the forefront of the defense of the environment and tackling climate change,” said Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of the International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL). “But our role is continuously omitted everytime governments sideline and silence us in favor of destructive “development” projects, land-grabbing, extractivism and agri-businesses in our lands.”

At least 36% of the world’s intact forest landscapes, critical for the environment and climate change, are well within Indigenous territories. Human-induced climate change is responsible for disrupting nature and affects the lives of billions of people around the world, despite risk reduction efforts, the IPCC report’s key findings pointed out.

“While mother nature is on red alert, we see this global trend of massacres of Indigenous Peoples, land and environmental defenders. If governments and states are genuine in their intent to mitigate and adapt to climate change, then they must ensure an enabling environment by bringing justice and ending all forms of rights violations to those living and working at the frontline of the planet’s protection,” Longid continued.

New insights on climate impacts, vulnerability, and adaptation from the IPCC report indicate that “minor, marginal, reactive or incremental changes won’t be sufficient.” In addition to technological and economic changes, shifts in most aspects of society are required to overcome current limits in facing climate change.

“Radical transformative change must be done. No more blah blah blah from governments and corporations,” Longid added. “When Indigenous Peoples cry “Fight For Our Future,” it demands concrete answers to the growing challenges for water availability, food sovereignty, and the livelihoods of millions of people, especially Indigenous Peoples, who depend on forests, rivers, and plains that we live on.”

Around 30 to 50% of Earth’s land and water can provide services to reduce climate change risks if only their ecosystems are healthy, diverse, effectively conserved, and sustainably managed.

“The solutions Indigenous Peoples can offer is the very reason why for centuries a big chunk of the world’s biodiversity remains. Putting indigenous rights, ancestral land rights recognition and protection of indigenous communities and envi defenders from attacks at the core of actions against climate change becomes more urgent than ever.”

