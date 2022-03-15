World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Will Attend The Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting In Rwanda

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 7:10 am
Press Release: The Commonwealth

14 March 2022

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which takes place in Kigali, Rwanda during the week of 20th June.

“As the world works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together. As a family of some 2.6 billion people from fifty-four nations across six continents, the Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future. With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June”.

HRH The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has been an active supporter of the Commonwealth for over fifty years. Together with The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness shows his support through official visits, military links, charitable activities and other special events such as the opening of the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi, India; in 2014 Glasgow, Scotland and in 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.

The Prince has attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on five previous occasions – Edinburgh in 1997, Uganda in 2007, Sri Lanka in 2013 (where The Prince represented Her Majesty The Queen), Malta in 2015 and in the U.K in 2018. During the 2018 CHOGM in the UK, Commonwealth leaders formally announced that The Prince of Wales would succeed The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth.

Since 1969, The Prince has visited forty-six Commonwealth countries, many of them on several occasions. The Duchess of Cornwall has accompanied The Prince on many of his visits to Commonwealth countries and Her Royal Highness has visited twenty-four Commonwealth countries.

For more information about The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visit: www.princeofwales.gov.uk

Read the full statement

