World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iran: Fundamental Legal And Institutional Reforms Needed To Curb Impunity, Says UN Expert

Friday, 18 March 2022, 6:31 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (17 March 2022) –A UN expert called today for fundamental reforms to the legal and institutional frameworks in the Islamic Republic of Iran to address persistent impunity.

“A system of accountability is a fundamental condition for the respect and protection of human rights, and is in itself part of a State’s obligations under international law,” he said in a report to the Council. “This requires a system of governance that sees individuals as rights holders”.

The report also contains a general overview of the human rights situation in the country, and includes some of the positive steps taken by the authorities during the reporting period, such as temporary or permanent release of some political prisoners.

In his report, Rehman analyses the key obstacles to accountability in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the negation of the principles of rule of law and separation of powers. He highlights some of the emblematic examples of serious violations, from enforced disappearances and summary executions of 1988 to the violent crackdown of protests in 2019 as well as the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for which there has been no accountability. He said that much is needed to reform the legal and security systems to put an end to impunity and prevent recurrence of past violations.

“There is not only an evident lack of accountability for specific events, but also a culture of impunity that also involves punishing individuals brave enough to call for justice and truth within a tightly controlled and hostile environment for criticism or dissent,” he said.

Rehman said that very few have ever been held accountable for crimes, and victims and their families continue to be denied truth and justice.

“The legal structure, including the lack of independence of the judiciary, as well as obstacles for democratic participation in decision-making, together with the fact that many perpetrators who have committed serious violations remain in positions of power mean that people have in effect no realistic possibility of achieving justice,” he said.

“It is imperative that the international community, including the Human Rights Council and individual Member States support the calls for accountability in Iran, and further strengthen the human rights situation in the country.”

The Special Rapporteur acknowledged Iran’s comments to the report.

 

*The expert: Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>


UN: Ukraine War Now ‘Apocalyptic’ Humanitarians Warn, In Call For Safe Access
On day 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and amid rising numbers of civilian casualties, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday repeated her ceasefire call, with humanitarians on the ground describing conditions as increasingly “apocalyptic”... More>>

Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 