World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Six Million Children Trapped In Ukraine Face Grave Danger As Attacks On Schools And Hospitals Soar

Monday, 21 March 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Up to six million children trapped inside Ukraine are in imminent danger as an increasing number of hospitals and schools come under attack, Save the Children said.

Urban areas across Ukraine have been repeatedly shelled, reducing complete streets to rubble. At least 464 schools and 43 hospitals have been damaged. The relentless bombardment has forced at least one in five children in Ukraine - or more than 1.5 million - to flee the country. Nearly six million children remain in Ukraine, with many believed to be sheltering inside buildings that are coming under attack, leaving children vulnerable to injury or death, as well as to deprivation of food, clean water and health care.

In the besieged city of Mariupol, bombs hit a theatre and swimming pool on Wednesday where hundreds of people, including children, were sheltering. At least 21 people were reported killed the following day after an airstrike hit a school and community centre near the city of Kharkiv on Thursday.

Damage to essential services like schools and hospitals will increase if fighting continues, especially in populated areas. There are currently more than 300 health facilities in areas with active fighting or with a significant presence of military troops, and an additional 600 facilities are located within 10 km of hostilities.

Nearly half of all attacks on health systems worldwide this year have occurred in Ukraine, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). If forces continue to drop bombs and shell health facilities, thousands of children and pregnant women still living in Ukraine will be without life-saving health care.

Pete Walsh, Save the Children’s Country Director in Ukraine, said:

"Up to six million children in Ukraine remain in grave danger as the war in Ukraine nears the one-month mark. We are extremely alarmed by reports that bombs and intense shelling have damaged more than 460 schools across the country, and over 60 now lay in complete ruins. School should be a safe haven for children, not a place of fear, injury or death.

"The streets of Ukraine are being used as a battlefield. At least 59 children have already been killed in the escalating violence, according to the UN, with media reports indicating the number could be as high as 100.

"The rules of war are very clear: children are not a target, and neither are hospitals or schools. We must protect the children in Ukraine at all costs. How many more lives need to be lost until this war ends?"

While fighting is ongoing, there are international legal obligations to take all necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects, including schools and hospitals, which are protected under International Humanitarian Law. Parties must uphold and protect the civilian nature of schools, students, and education staff - and refrain from military-related use of educational facilities. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas should also be avoided as it risks severe harm to civilians, in particular children. To date, these are the main causes for civilian harm.

In New Zealand, Save the Children has raised more than $775,000 - which includes a massive $368,000 donation from the Conqueror Virtual Challenges community - for children impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Save the Children New Zealand Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says they are hoping to raise $1million that will go towards Save the Children’s global response for children in Ukraine.

Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families. This includes supporting their access to education, providing psychosocial support, distributing winter kits and hygiene kits, and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs such as food, rent and medicines, or so they can invest in starting new businesses.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>


UN: Russian Attacks On Civilian Targets In Ukraine Could Be A War Crime
The UN rights office, OHCHR, reiterated deep concern on Friday at the increasing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which began on 24 February, before issuing a reminder to Moscow that any targeting of non-combatants could be a war crime...
More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 