World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

On The Subject Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Since February 24th, the Actors Agents Association of New Zealand, the Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand, the Pan-Asian Screen Collective and the Screen Music and Sound Guild of New Zealand have watched with intense dismay the events unfolding in Ukraine. We add our voice to calls for this unprovoked war, perpetuated by Russian Federation forces on the citizens of a neighbouring sovereign nation, to be brought to an immediate end.

We stand in solidarity with the artists and filmmakers of Ukraine - including former Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand member, documentary director Valeriya Golovina. Until recently, Ms Golovina studied and worked in Wellington. She is now back in her homeland, in the occupied territory of South-East Ukraine.

We guilds and associations support a ban on engagement with artists, businesses and cultural agencies loyal to the Russian Federation.

We also recognise the extraordinary bravery of those who have voiced opposition from within Russia.

We applaud particularly the immense courage displayed by Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova who, during a live broadcast, placed herself in front of TV cameras with an anti-war, anti-propaganda message.

The thoughts of our boards and members are with victims of this injustice, and with those practitioners who - while operating under the thumb of corrupt regimes - courageously exercise their voices within media and the arts to protest war and to advocate for peace.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Fortify Rights: U.N. Member States: Acknowledge The Rohingya Genocide, Refer Myanmar To The International Criminal Court
United Nations Member States should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the U.N. Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court...
More>>


UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>




UN: Yemen Facing ‘Outright Catastrophe’ Over Rising Hunger
Yemen’s already dire hunger crisis is “teetering on the edge of outright catastrophe”, UN agency chiefs said on Monday, as new data analysis from the war-ravaged country indicated potentially record food insecurity... More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 