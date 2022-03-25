World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Torture Prevention Body To Visit Tunisia

Friday, 25 March 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (24 March 2022) - The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) is set to visit Tunisia from 27 March to 2 April 2022 to assess the country’s implementation of the recommendations it made during its previous visit.

"Tunisia was the first country in North Africa to establish a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), which the SPT has been supporting since its inception,” said Abdallah Ounnir, Chair of the four-member delegation. “We are pleased to return to meet with members of the NPM to see the progress of their work and advise on how to make improvements.”

“We will also meet with government authorities to discuss prevention policies and visit places of deprivation of liberty, which we did not do during our first visit,” he added.

Tunisia ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) in 2011 and adopted local legislation in 2013 to set up its NPM, the country’s torture prevention watchdog to monitor places where people are deprived of their liberty.

The SPT visited Tunisia for the first time in 2016, when its NPM became operational, and urged the State party to provide enough resources for the NPM to fully perform its function. The Subcommittee was due to revisit Tunisia in 2020 but the trip was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its upcoming visit, the SPT delegation will also hold meetings with other entities, including judges, prosecutors and civil society representatives. After the visit, the SPT will share its report with the authorities. The report will remain confidential unless Tunisia decides to make it public.

Under its mandate, the SPT can undertake visits to all States parties to the Optional Protocol and carry out unannounced visits to all places where people are deprived of their liberty. To date, the SPT has visited over 60 countries since 2007, when it began its mandate.

The SPT considers that the fundamental element in the prevention of torture and ill-treatment is the establishment of a constructive relationship with every State party and its preventive mechanism. The guiding principles of this relationship are cooperation and confidentiality.

The SPT delegation comprises Abdallah Ounnir (Morocco), Head of Delegation, Hamet Diakhate (Senegal), Marina Langfeldt (Germany) and Gnambi Garba Kodjo (Togo).

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine War: Middle East Food Prices Soaring, As Donor Fatigue Kicks In, Security Council Hears
Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday... More>>


Fortify Rights: U.N. Member States: Acknowledge The Rohingya Genocide, Refer Myanmar To The International Criminal Court
United Nations Member States should publicly acknowledge the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar and ensure the U.N. Security Council refers the situation to the International Criminal Court...
More>>


UN: No Sign Of Ukraine Bioweapons Labs Says Disarmament Chief, After Further Russian Claims
The UN is not aware of any biological weapons programme being conducted in Ukraine, the Organization’s disarmament chief told the Security Council once more on Friday, responding to fresh allegations by the Russian Federation, that it had evidence to the contrary... More>>



Niue: Confirms More Positive Covid-19 Cases
Tonight the Government of Niue (GON) announced it has now detected four cases of COVID-19 which were picked up at the border before entering the island... More>>

Myanmar: Meaningful Action “Urgently Needed” To Stop Further Crimes Against Humanity

A report by the UN Human Rights Council has exposed the scale of the violence systematically used by the military junta in Myanmar since its takeover in February 2021... More>>


Belarus: UN Report Details Scale And Patterns Of Human Rights Violations Committed With Impunity
The fundamental human rights of tens of thousands of people in Belarus have been violated and the lives of countless others negatively affected by the Government’s continued crackdown on opponents... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 